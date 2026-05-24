Kingmake Outdoor Furniture - Premier One-Stop Outdoor Furniture Manufacturer

China's Leading Outdoor Furniture Manufacturer Offers Custom, High-Quality Solutions for Global Buyers — From Patio Sets to Commercial-Grade Collections

FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foshan Kingmake Industry Co., Ltd. is proud to announce the global launch of Kingmake Outdoor Furniture — a premier one-stop outdoor furniture manufacturer delivering premium-grade, fully customizable furniture solutions for retailers, wholesalers, hospitality brands, and individual buyers worldwide. As demand for durable, design-forward outdoor living products surges across international markets, Kingmake steps in as the trusted manufacturing partner that combines craftsmanship, flexibility, and unrivaled value — all under one roof.Who Is Kingmake? A One-Stop Premium Outdoor Furniture ManufacturerKingmake Outdoor Furniture is a professionally integrated outdoor furniture manufacturer based in Foshan, China — one of the world's most recognized hubs for high-quality furniture production. With years of deep industry experience and a state-of-the-art production facility, Kingmake has built its reputation on one simple promise: delivering exceptional outdoor furniture that meets the highest standards of quality, design, and durability, while making the sourcing process effortless for buyers around the globe.Whether you're a boutique retailer curating a seasonal collection, a hospitality group furnishing resort pools and terrace spaces, or a large-scale distributor supplying regional markets, Kingmake is equipped to serve your exact needs — at any scale.What Kind of Outdoor Furniture Does Kingmake Provide?Kingmake's product portfolio spans the full spectrum of modern outdoor living, offering expertly crafted solutions for residential, commercial, and hospitality environments. Its core collections include:- Outdoor Dining Sets — Elegantly designed table and chair combinations built for alfresco dining, available in a wide range of sizes, materials, and finishes.- Lounge & Sofa Sets — Modular and fixed outdoor sofa collections designed for comfort, with weather-resistant cushions and structural frames built to last.- Sun Loungers & Daybeds — Premium reclining loungers and canopied daybeds ideal for poolside, resort, and garden environments.- Outdoor Chairs — From accent chairs to stackable commercial seating, Kingmake offers versatile seating solutions to suit any outdoor aesthetic.- Outdoor Tables — Coffee tables, side tables, dining tables, and bar-height tables crafted from aluminum, teak, rattan, steel, and more.- Patio Umbrellas & Shade Structures — Cantilever, center-pole, and giant commercial umbrellas built for both style and all-weather performance.- Hammocks & Swing Chairs — Leisure-focused pieces that bring a relaxed, resort-inspired feel to any outdoor space.Each product category is available in multiple material options — including powder-coated aluminum, FSC-certified teak, synthetic rattan, stainless steel, and Olefin/Sunbrella-grade fabrics — ensuring both longevity and aesthetic versatility.Why Global Buyers Choose Kingmake: 7 Core Advantages1. One-Stop Premium ManufacturerFrom raw material sourcing to finished product delivery, Kingmake manages the entire production chain internally. Buyers enjoy the simplicity of a single, reliable partner — eliminating the complexity, delays, and inconsistencies that come with multi-vendor sourcing.2. Flexible Production CapabilitiesKingmake is structured to handle orders of all sizes — from small MOQ pilot orders to full container-load bulk production. Its agile manufacturing infrastructure supports fast pivots in design, material, or specification without compromising turnaround time.3. Excellent ValueBy combining in-house manufacturing with streamlined operations, Kingmake delivers factory-direct pricing without sacrificing quality. Buyers consistently report outstanding cost-efficiency compared to sourcing through intermediaries.4. Personalized CustomizationKingmake's dedicated design and engineering team works hand-in-hand with clients to bring their vision to life. Custom dimensions, proprietary finishes, branded packaging, private-label collections, and OEM/ODM production are all available — ensuring every client's product stands out in a competitive market.5. Quality GuaranteedEvery piece leaving the Kingmake facility undergoes rigorous multi-stage quality control inspections. Materials are tested for UV resistance, corrosion protection, load-bearing performance, and finish durability. Kingmake holds certifications that meet international compliance standards, giving buyers complete peace of mind.6. On-Time DeliveryKingmake understands that missed shipment windows cost money. Its production planning and logistics teams work proactively to hit agreed timelines — consistently. With transparent production tracking and close coordination with freight partners, late deliveries are not part of the Kingmake experience.7. Hassle-Free After-Sales ServiceKingmake's commitment to clients doesn't end at the loading dock. A dedicated after-sales support team handles inquiries, warranty claims, replacement parts, and post-delivery issues promptly and professionally — building long-term relationships rooted in trust.Industry Demand Is Growing — Kingmake Is ReadyThe global outdoor furniture market is experiencing sustained growth, driven by rising consumer investment in outdoor living spaces, booming hospitality construction across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, and increased demand from European and North American retailers seeking cost-competitive, design-led product lines. Kingmake is uniquely positioned to serve this demand — combining Chinese manufacturing efficiency with internationally aligned quality expectations."Our mission has always been straightforward: make outdoor furniture sourcing easy, reliable, and rewarding for every client we work with," said Michael Wong, Ceo of Kingmake Industry Co., Ltd. "We invest in people, processes, and production capabilities so our customers don't have to worry. Whether you need 50 units with a custom finish or 5,000 units for a national rollout — Kingmake is the partner that delivers."Ready to Source Smarter? Get a Quote Today.Discover Kingmake's full outdoor furniture catalog, request product samples, or start your custom project today. Visit www.cnkingmake.com to explore the collections, or reach out directly to request a quote tailored to your specific requirements.About Kingmake Outdoor FurnitureFoshan Kingmake Industry Co., Ltd. is a leading one-stop outdoor furniture manufacturer based in Foshan, China, specializing in premium-grade patio furniture, commercial seating, lounge collections, and custom OEM/ODM solutions for global buyers. With a full in-house production chain, strict quality control standards, and a client-first service philosophy, Kingmake delivers outstanding outdoor furniture value to retailers, wholesalers, and hospitality brands in over 30 countries. Learn more at www.cnkingmake.com Media ContactCompany Name: Foshan Kingmake Industry Co., Ltd.Contact Person: Michael WongEmail: sales@cnkingmake.comCountry: ChinaWebsite: https://www.cnkingmake.com/

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