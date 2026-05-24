Marcotte and Ohana

Dr. Chet Rao brings an amazing background of technology, legal,, and murders in acquisitions experience. Operating under Dr. Marcotte’s direction as chairman.

The Artius Global Group elevates portfolio co artius.iD to new level. Along with pod foods.com” — Tech news

AUSTIN AND TEL AVIV ISRAEL, TX, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael Frederick Marcotte, CEO of Artius Global Group, Ltd., today announced the appointment of Chet Rao as Interim Chief Executive Officer of portfolio company artius.iD.Dr. Rao will report directly to Dr. Marcotte.Rao brings a powerful combination of technical expertise, legal experience, operational discipline, and mergers-and-acquisitions capability to artius.iD at a decisive moment in the company’s growth.“Chet Rao is the right executive for the right mission,” said Dr. Marcotte. “His mandate is clear: stabilize, execute, grow, and deliver measurable value for shareholders. artius.iD has the technology, the market position, and now the executive leadership required to win.”The appointment reinforces Artius Global Group’s commitment to disciplined governance, accelerated execution, and profitable growth across its portfolio.Media Contact:Artius Global Group, Ltd.

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