Finturf Announces Palmetto Partnership, Expanding Financing Network to Broaden Clean Energy Options for Contractors

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finturf, the all-in-one contractor sales tool connecting the largest home improvement financing network in the United States, announced a partnership with Palmetto, America’s leading consumer energy platform focused on expanding access to HVAC, battery storage, solar and energy-efficient home solutions.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Finturf’s mission to broaden contractor access to competitive financing options while strengthening its network. Through this collaboration, Palmetto’s financing offerings will be integrated directly into Finturf, giving contractors expanded access to clean energy-focused capital solutions within a single, streamlined application. Finturf’s expanded financing network enables service professionals to present more options at the kitchen table, increase approval rates, and accelerate funding timelines, all while reducing operational friction.

“Expanding our financing network with a forward-thinking clean energy leader like Palmetto represents a meaningful step forward for Finturf,” said Cinda Lawson, Head of Lender Partnerships at Finturf. “As homeowner demand for sustainable upgrades continues to grow, contractors need flexible, competitive financing options that meet the moment. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver exactly that.”

Palmetto’s innovative platform is designed to accelerate clean energy adoption by simplifying how homeowners and contractors access energy-related solutions. With Palmetto’s ecosystem now connected to Finturf’s network, contractors can more confidently offer financing for energy upgrades that might otherwise be delayed.

“Great financing should be fast, flexible, and simple for contractors and homeowners alike,” said Machias Schoen, Senior Vice President, Head of HVAC & Heat Pump at Palmetto. “Partnering with Finturf brings Palmetto’s clean energy financing into one streamlined workflow, helping contractors expand approvals, reduce friction, and move more projects from estimate to installation.”

At the heart of this partnership is access to Palmetto’s Comfort Plan — a subscription-based HVAC-as-a-Service leasing model that enables homeowners to upgrade to high-efficiency heating and cooling systems with no upfront costs, including 10 to 12 years of worry-free comfort, annual maintenance, and no labor or parts costs. For contractors, the model goes beyond the initial install. They're paid annually to perform scheduled maintenance and are first in the door when it's time for replacement, turning a single job into a long-term customer relationship.

About Finturf

Finturf is the all-in-one contractor financing tool built to help home service professionals close more deals without giving up control of their financing strategy. Designed to simplify and accelerate the sales process, a single application connects contractors to the industry's largest home improvement financing network in the United States, while allowing them to choose which offers they present, set dealer fee tolerances, and retain existing lender relationships. Teams can manage approvals, change orders, and funding requests across lenders on a unified platform. By removing friction at the kitchen table while keeping contractors in control behind the scenes, Finturf helps drive higher approval rates, protect margins, and win more jobs.

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean-energy partners and flexible financing solutions for solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence.

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