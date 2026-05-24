One Art Space Draws an International Art Crowd for Artist Talk Magazine Opening

One Art Space Logo Mei Fung, Grant Milne, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh (Photo Credit: SIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren) Participating Artists with MaryAnn Giella McCulloh (Photo Credit: SIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: SIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren)

The Tribeca gallery celebrated Artist Talk Magazine’s New York exhibition, featuring international artists and a Times Square digital showcase

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Art Space hosted the opening reception for Artist Talk Magazine’s New York exhibition, welcoming guests to its Tribeca gallery for an evening of contemporary art, conversation and celebration. The reception marked the official opening of the exhibition at 23 Warren Street, and brought together artists, collectors, cultural tastemakers and supporters of the international art platform.The exhibition presented work by 51 artists from around the world, with practices spanning painting, photography, abstraction, conceptual art, mixed media and contemporary visual storytelling. The show was designed to create a platform for creative dialogue and cultural exchange, placing global artistic voices inside one of downtown New York’s most active gallery communities.The opening also connected the Tribeca presentation to a larger New York moment through a Times Square digital showcase on May 7th. Artist Talk Magazine presented work by 23 artists on a billboard measuring 31 feet high by 55 feet wide at 1560 Broadway, between 46th and 47th streets, with the display running four times per hour from midnight until 11:00pm, placing the participating artists before one of the city’s most visible pedestrian audience.Notable Attendees included: MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Grant Milne, Alexia Gaglia, Baskin Miyuki Nakajima, Rashmi Rao, Turner-Thomson, Marcia Bianchi, Joanna Koutsos, Rosemary Coan, Adrienne Connelly, and Billy McCulloh.Other artists whose work was exhibited included: Ruth Schmidt, Steve Jensen, Christina Lynch-Burgdorf, Samantha Straede, Monsieur Franck Photography, Arvind Vasan, Gilda Schaffer, Michael Watz, Tiffany Lin, Müge Türesin Yücel, Chris Frick, Te-Sian Shih, Shirley Lin, Matthew Mark, Elijah Brahmi, RJ Gardner, A James, Angelina Salii, M. E. Klesse, Nyll Axis, Veronika Baun, Lee Hyun Jung, Shiori Lin, Casey Lerner, Anna Shkapets, Henry Nelson III, Carolina Velez-Umana, Marita Setas Ferro, Bisma Syeda, Angelina Salgado, Darrel Overton, Akira Somiya, Leigh Witherell, Jia Man, Alana Palomo, Schiela Ali, Mariko Kumon, Anonymous, Angela Thouless, Natanaël Schut, Daniel Agra, Samantha Lin, and Dijana Tuzlic.

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