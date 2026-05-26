Port Richey Self Storage Celebrates Grand Opening in Pasco County

Port Richey Self Storage celebrates the grand opening of its new facility at 7228 Ridge Rd in Port Richey, Florida.

New Port Richey facility offers climate controlled storage units, paved RV, boat, and vehicle parking, plus First Month Free specials.

PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Port Richey Self Storage is proud to announce the grand opening of its new self-storage facility located at 7228 Ridge Rd in Port Richey, Florida. The newly opened facility offers climate-controlled storage units in a variety of sizes including 5x5, 10x5, 10x10, 10x15, and 10x20 units, along with secure paved outdoor parking for RVs, boats, trailers, and vehicles. Customers can choose from convenient 1st floor, 2nd floor, and 3rd floor storage units with elevator access available for upper-level units.Designed to serve residents, businesses, seasonal visitors, and vehicle owners throughout Pasco County, the facility focuses on convenience, security, and flexible storage solutions for the growing local community.To celebrate the grand opening, Port Richey Self Storage is currently offering special promotions including First Month Free, Free Lock, and No Admin Fees for new customers.Customers can conveniently rent storage units online , manage their accounts remotely, and enjoy 24-hour access to their storage space.Facility Features Include:• Climate controlled storage units in multiple sizes including 5x5, 10x5, 10x10, 10x15, and 10x20• Paved outdoor RV, boat, and vehicle storage• 24 hour access• Fenced and gated property• Security camera monitoring• Well-lit facility• Online rentals and bill pay• Contactless move ins• 1st floor, 2nd floor, and 3rd floor storage units• Elevator access for convenient access to upper level units• Wide drive aisles• Professionally maintained property“We wanted to create a modern storage facility that makes the process simple, secure, and convenient for the local community,” said Greg Horwitz of Port Richey Self Storage. “Whether someone needs extra household space, business storage, or parking for an RV or boat, we offer flexible storage options designed to fit a variety of needs.”The facility is centrally located near New Port Richey, Hudson, Holiday, Trinity, and surrounding West Pasco communities, making it an accessible storage solution for both residents and businesses.Port Richey Self Storage offers solutions for:• Personal storage• Business storage• Moving and relocation needs• Seasonal storage• Vehicle parking• Long term storageTo view available storage units, reserve online, or take advantage of current grand opening specials, visit https://www.portricheyselfstorage.com/ or call (727) 761-1659. Customers can quickly rent storage units online with a simple and convenient move in process.About Port Richey Self StoragePort Richey Self Storage is a locally owned self-storage facility located in Port Richey, Florida. The facility offers climate-controlled storage units and secure paved outdoor parking for RVs, boats, trailers, and vehicles. The company serves customers throughout Pasco County and nearby Gulf Coast communities.

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