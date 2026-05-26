WIBA Awards 2026 Marks a Historic First with the Recognition of an AI-Created Influencer

Chloe vs History

Winners and celebrity guests: Zulay Pogba, Paul Pogba, Coco Rocha, Isabeli Fontana, Julien Cohen, Elettra Lamborghini, Afrojack, Chiara King, Rahi Chadda

CANNES, FRANCE, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The eighth annual WIBA Awards, dedicated to honoring the world’s most influential digital personalities and creators shaping global culture, took place on May 22, 2026, at the iconic Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival.This year’s ceremony brought together an international lineup of celebrities, creators, artists, entrepreneurs, and media personalities behind some of the most influential and viral moments in digital culture. Among the distinguished guests and title holders were Coco Rocha, Isabeli Fontana, Julien Cohen, Elettra Lamborghini, Afrojack, Chiara King, Rahi Chadda, Zulay Pogba, Paul Pogba, Geiss Family, Anastasile, Volodymyr Testardi and many other globally recognizedpersonalities.Organized by the Monaco-based World Influencers Association, WIBA Awards remains the first and only international award dedicated to recognizing excellence across the world of social media and digital influence.In a historic first for the ceremony, WIBA Awards 2026 officially recognized and awarded an AI-created influencer Chloe vs History, marking a groundbreaking moment in the evolution of digital media and creator culture. The recognition highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence in entertainment, storytelling, and the future of online influence, opening a new chapter in the global creator industry.For the first time in its history, the ceremony also included the filming of an official international TV format during the event. The production captured exclusive backstage moments, cinematic performances, and personal stories from winners and guests. The TV special will be distributed internationally across major digital and streaming platforms, bringing the atmosphere of WIBA Awards to audiences worldwide.“WIBA Awards is about recognizing creators, innovators, and visionaries who continue to redefine the digital landscape and inspire millions around the world,” said Mariia Grazhina Chaplin, founder of WIBA Awards.“In 2026, we are proud to elevate the platform even further by celebrating creativity, technology, and global influence through a truly internationalexperience. The launch of our television format opens a new chapter for WIBA and for the future of digital entertainment.”Over the years, WIBA Awards title holders have included some of the world’s most influential public figures and digital creators, including Lena Situations, Coco Rocha, Maye Musk, Richard Orlinski, Khaby Lame, Nusret Gökçe, NikkieTutorials, Gianluca Vacchi, Foodgod, Kat Graham,Kelly Rutherford, Ellen von Unwerth, and many others.Photos WIBA Awards 2026: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sXXRYcPhigJ7wtNHZ49wJBTY8rZYOPbt?usp=share_link

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