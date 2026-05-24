PoolPros.ai Launches AI-Powered National Marketplace for Pool Service, Repair, Remodeling, and Pool Builders

Pool Service Directory Grow Your Pool Business Pool Pros

New platform helps homeowners instantly match with local pool professionals while giving pool companies a smarter way to generate and manage leads.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PoolPros.ai , a new AI-powered pool services marketplace, today announced the official launch of its national platform designed to connect homeowners with trusted local pool service companies, pool repair specialists, pool remodeling contractors, and pool builders through it intuitive pool service directory Built specifically for the pool industry, PoolPros.ai combines intelligent lead matching, location-based service routing, AI-powered pool diagnostics, and a scalable local business directory to create a faster and more accurate experience for both homeowners and pool professionals.The platform was created to solve a major issue within the home services industry: low-quality leads, poor contractor matching, and outdated directory experiences.“Most homeowners waste time calling multiple companies just to get a simple answer or quote, while pool professionals spend thousands on low-quality leads,” said the PoolPros.ai team. “We built PoolPros.ai to create a smarter, more transparent marketplace powered by artificial intelligence and real local data.”Unlike traditional directories, PoolPros.ai uses intelligent routing and ZIP-based service matching to connect homeowners with the most relevant local pool companies based on:Service typeZIP code and service territory ( pool service near me Company ratings and reviewsResponse speedLead preferences and availabilityThe platform supports a wide range of pool-related services, including:Weekly pool service and maintenancePool cleaningPool repairLeak detectionPool resurfacingPool remodelingPool equipment installationNew pool constructionOne of the platform’s standout features is the new AI Pool Assistant, which allows homeowners to describe pool issues such as green water, pump problems, cloudy water, leaks, or remodeling ideas and receive:AI-powered diagnosisEstimated cost rangesRecommended service typesLocal contractor matchesInstant quote optionsPoolPros.ai also provides pool companies with powerful tools to grow their businesses and manage their online visibility.Features for contractors include:Claimable business listingsZIP code territory managementAutomated lead deliveryLead dashboardsReview aggregationProject galleriesSponsored listing opportunitiesCall tracking and analyticsAI-enhanced lead matchingThe company is also building an advanced local SEO infrastructure with thousands of city, ZIP code, and service pages designed to help homeowners quickly discover trusted pool professionals in their area.PoolPros.ai is currently expanding rapidly across major U.S. pool markets, including Arizona, Texas, Florida, Nevada, and California, with nationwide growth planned throughout 2026.About PoolPros.aiPoolPros.ai is an AI-powered pool services marketplace and national directory that connects homeowners with trusted local pool professionals. The platform combines intelligent lead routing, local search technology, AI-assisted diagnostics, and contractor growth tools to modernize the way homeowners find and hire pool companies.Learn more at https://poolpros.ai

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