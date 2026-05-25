CHANGCHUN, CHINA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new eGastroenterology study reveals that massive hepatic necrosis in acute liver failure results from immune-mediated hepatocyte death and multiple cell death pathways, with liver progenitor cell–driven regeneration crucial for survival and a potential therapeutic target.Introduction: A catastrophic form of liver injuryALF is a rapidly progressing and life-threatening syndrome characterised by coagulopathy and hepatic encephalopathy in patients without prior liver disease. Among its pathological manifestations, massive hepatic necrosis (MHN), which is defined as destruction of more than 60–70% of hepatocytes, represents the most severe form and is associated with particularly poor outcomes.MHN-associated ALF is most commonly triggered by acute viral hepatitis (hepatitis A, B, or E), autoimmune hepatitis, or idiosyncratic drug reactions. Despite advances in intensive care, emergency liver transplantation remains the only definitive life-saving therapy.Pathogenesis: immune-mediated destruction at scaleA central question in MHN is why hepatocyte loss becomes so extensive. Recent mechanistic studies, particularly in hepatitis B virus (HBV)-associated ALF, highlight a critical role for humoral immunity. Infiltrating B cells and plasma cells produce large quantities of antibodies targeting viral antigens such as HBcAg, accompanied by complement activation and widespread hepatocyte injury.This immune overactivation suggests that MHN is not merely a direct viral or toxic injury but reflects a dysregulated host immune response. Similar immune-driven mechanisms are suspected in autoimmune hepatitis, although these remain less well characterised.Rethinking “necrosis”: multiple modes of cell deathAlthough termed “massive necrosis”, hepatocyte death in MHN is mechanistically heterogeneous. Evidence indicates that apoptosis, necrosis, and possibly necroptosis coexist in this setting. Histological studies have demonstrated markers such as cleaved caspase-3, supporting apoptotic pathways alongside necrotic injury.Importantly, the extent of hepatocyte loss alone does not consistently predict clinical outcomes. This challenges traditional assumptions and underscores the importance of regenerative capacity and systemic responses.Liver regeneration: progenitor cells take centre stageOne of the most striking features of MHN-associated ALF is that patients can transiently survive despite catastrophic hepatocyte loss. This paradox is explained by the activation of LPCs, which emerge as key players in both regeneration and functional compensation.LPCs originate from the smallest cholangiocytes located in the canal of Hering and terminal bile ducts. These cells rapidly proliferate, initiate ductular reactions, and express essential hepatic transcription factors and proteins, including albumin and coagulation factors.Crucially, LPC activation begins early during liver injury and persists throughout disease progression or tissue repair. Their ability to partially replace hepatocyte function determines whether patients survive the critical early phase of ALF.Functional compensation: sustaining life after massive injuryFollowing MHN, residual hepatocytes alone are insufficient to maintain metabolic homeostasis. LPCs compensate by acquiring hepatocyte-like functions, enabling continued production of vital proteins such as clotting factors.Recent findings suggest that inflammatory signals, including activin, promote LPC differentiation and functional maturation through transcriptional regulation pathways. These adaptive responses are essential for bridging patients through the “golden window” before regeneration or transplantation becomes possible.Regeneration mechanisms: lessons from animal models and patient pathologyExperimental models, including zebrafish studies, demonstrate that cholangiocytes can fully regenerate hepatocytes following near-total ablation. These findings support the concept that LPCs represent a dynamic, injury-induced cell state rather than a fixed stem cell population.Histological observations based on ALF patients further reveal early ductular reactions, rapid clearance of dead cells, and minimal fibrosis despite extensive tissue loss—features that distinguish MHN from chronic liver injury.Clinical implications and future directionsThis review highlights several critical unmet needs in MHN-associated ALF:• Mechanistic clarity: The triggers of overwhelming immune responses remain incompletely understood.• Biomarkers: Predicting outcomes requires integrating regeneration capacity rather than relying solely on necrosis extent.• Therapeutic targets: Enhancing LPC activation and function may provide novel treatment strategies.Ultimately, improving survival in MHN-associated ALF will depend on translating insights from immunology and regenerative biology into targeted therapies.ConclusionMassive hepatic necrosis-associated acute liver failure represents a uniquely severe and rapidly evolving clinical entity driven by extensive hepatocyte loss, dysregulated immune responses and limited intrinsic repair capacity. This review underscores that patient outcomes depend less on the extent of necrosis itself and more on the efficiency of liver regeneration, particularly the activation and functional competence of liver progenitor cells. Advancing our understanding of immune injury and regenerative mechanisms may enable the development of targeted therapies that extend beyond transplantation and improve survival in this devastating condition.***See the article:Lin T, Tong C, Liebe R, et al. Massive hepatic necrosis-associated acute liver failure. eGastroenterology 2026;4:e100217. doi:10.1136/egastro-2025-100217About eGastroenterologyeGastroenterology, a BMJ journal partnered with Gut and launched by leading scientists in gastroenterology and hepatology, has been indexed in the Web of Science Core Collection (ESCI), PubMed, DOAJ, Scopus, CAS, ROAD, and many other major international databases within just two years of its launch. The journal is expecting to receive its first Impact Factor in June 2026.For more information, please visit: egastroenterology.bmj.com and follow us on Twitter (@eGastro_BMJ).Sign-up to Email Alerts for eGastroenterology: https://emails.bmj.com/k/Bmj/jausu/egastroenterology About the UniversityHeidelberg UniversityWebsite: https://www.heidelberg.edu/ Heidelberg is a student-centered university in Tiffin, Ohio. Since our founding in 1850, we’ve remained a welcoming, enthusiastic community of Opportunity Makers, dedicated to helping our students live rich and fulfilling lives, personally and professionally. We effectively integrate liberal arts and professional preparation across disciplines to prepare our students to be global citizens who communicate effectively, think critically and serve thoughtfully.Funding informationH-LW was supported by the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft WE 5009/9-1, 5009/12-1 and 5009/15-1, as well as Chinese-German Cooperation Group project GZ 1517.

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