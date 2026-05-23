Bidding Set to Close on 4,125± sf. Comm. Bldg. on 1.25± Ac. in Lunenburg County, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a 4,125 +/ sf. commercial building on 1.25 +/- acres w/frontage on two roads in Lunenburg County, VA on May 27.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of online only bidding on a prime commercial opportunity w/high visibility and road frontage – a 4,125 +/ sf. commercial building on 1.25 +/- acres w/frontage on two roads in Lunenburg County, VA -- on May 27
— John Nicholls
according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Don’t miss this excellent opportunity to buy for your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “It was purpose-built and previously operated as a veterinary clinic, the layout is well-suited for immediate reuse featuring space for exam rooms, treatment areas, and administrative functions. The current owner specialized in equestrian care and utilized a fenced area for short-term holding and treatment. Notably, there is currently no other veterinary clinic in the county, creating a rare opportunity to serve an unmet need. Ideal for veterinarians looking to establish or expand with minimal reconfiguration. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“The property is located in the Enterprise Zone. Previously operated as a veterinary clinic and is ready for immediate reuse or converted to medical offices, professional services or retail,” said Sid Smyth, auction marketing coordinator.
The property is located adjacent to the Kenbridge industrial corridor, 5 miles from Victoria, 12 miles from Blackstone, 18.5 miles from I-85, and a short drive to South Hill, Petersburg, Emporia and NC Line noted Smyth.
The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below.
Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Wednesday, May 27 @ 12 Noon
Location of the property: 101 Lea Rd., Kenbridge, VA 23944
4,125 +/- sf. commercial brick building on 1.25 +/- acres located in the Enterprise Zone of Lunenburg County, VA
• This prime commercial opportunity has high visibility and 240' +/- of frontage on Highway 40 West and 400' +/- on Lea Rd.
• Purpose-built and previously operated as a veterinary clinic, the layout is well-suited for immediate reuse featuring space for exam rooms, treatment areas, and administrative functions.
• The current owner specialized in equestrian care and utilized a fenced area for short-term holding and treatment.
• Notably, there is currently no other veterinary clinic in the county, creating a rare opportunity to serve an unmet need. Ideal for veterinarians looking to establish or expand with minimal reconfiguration.
• Additional land provides room for parking, storage, or future expansion.
• Serviced by all town utilities and high-speed internet.
• Well-positioned for conversion to medical office, professional services, or retail.
“The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Smyth.
For more information, call Sid Smyth (434) 955-0708 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
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About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Sid Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 434-955-0708
info@nichollsauction.com
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