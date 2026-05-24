Johor Darul Ta'zim wins Malaysia Cup for unprecedented fourth-straight quadruple

JDT won the Malaysia Cup Saturday

The night of destinies at Bukit Jalil for Johor Darul Ta’zim, as they lift Malaysia Cup with 2-0 win over Kuching City FC

The fans have always been a source of inspiration and strength for the team, igniting their fighting spirit and providing the motivation to continue charting success.” — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia,

RICHBORO , PA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Night of Destinies at Bukit Jalil for Johor Darul Ta'zimThe National Stadium in Bukit Jalil was a cauldron of blinding lights and deafening noise on Saturday, May 23, as Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) stood on the precipice of footballing immortality. The objective was clear: secure an unprecedented fourth consecutive unbeaten quadruple. Driven by a decade of dominance, the Southern Tigers entered the pitch not just to win a match, but to solidify their status as an untouchable dynasty.From the opening whistle, JDT showcased the tactical discipline and relentless hunger that have become their trademark. While their opponents fought valiantly to disrupt the rhythm, the Southern Tigers remained unfazed, absorbing pressure and waiting for the precise moment to strike. It was a masterclass in championship poise, knowing exactly how to weather the storm before unleashing a clinical storm of their own.The Blueprint of Pure EfficiencyAs the match entered its final stretch, JDT’s elite championship DNA took over. In the 80th minute, the deadlock was spectacularly shattered. Brazilian winger Marcus Guilherme found space on the flank, cutting inside with razor-sharp intent before unleashing a superb finish from the left. The stadium erupted as the ball hit the back of the net, signaling the arrival of yet another piece of silverware.But the night required a fitting exclamation point, and it arrived in injury time. Making his highly anticipated return from injury, the brilliant Arif Aiman Hanapi seized his moment. With the world watching, he curled a magnificent, unstoppable strike from outside the box to make it 2-0.The final whistle didn't just end a game; it cemented a legendary era.A Regal Toast to the Quadruple KingsThis triumph marks JDT’s sixth Malaysia Cup title and a staggering 34th trophy since 2013. Most astoundingly, it locks in their fourth consecutive clean sweep of domestic football, reigning supreme across the Super League, FA Cup, Malaysia Cup, and Charity Shield without tasting defeat.The historic feat reverberated all the way to the royal palace. His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, extended his warmest congratulations to the club, expressing deep appreciation for the fighting spirit shown by the players, coaching staff, and the unwavering JDT fans."The fans have always been a source of inspiration and strength for the team, igniting their fighting spirit and providing the motivation to continue charting success," His Majesty stated.Sultan Ibrahim also shared a proud moment as a father, extending his royal congratulations to his son, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the Regent of Johor and the visionary owner whose masterclass administration has transformed JDT into a regional powerhouse.A Historic Victory Holiday for Bangsa JohorTo honor this monumental milestone, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced that this coming Monday (May 25) will be observed as a special state holiday. The decision, made with the consent of Johor Regent Tunku Ismail, serves as a grand celebration for the entirety of Bangsa Johor.In a heartfelt tribute published on Saturday night, Onn Hafiz praised the team management, coaching staff, and the entire JDT organization for raising the benchmark of Malaysian football.“On behalf of the Johor government, we would like to congratulate JDT for winning the Malaysia Cup 2025/26 after defeating Kuching City FC 2-0 in a spirited and thrilling final. This victory is a gift for the entire Bangsa Johor and JDT supporters who have always stood firmly behind the team through every match and every season," the Mentri Besar shared, noting that JDT has grown into a source of immense pride not just locally, but on the international stage.You can read more on Johor Darul Ta'zim and all other world football on Sports Talk Florida and the Sports Talk Media Network

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