Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Due to contamination of Salmonella

Company Name:
SKS Copack
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Angel Specialty Products, Royal Gold, Boba Time, Fanale, Denda

Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

SKS Copack of Cerritos, CA is recalling various specialty beverages, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled products were distributed in the states of CA, UT, ID, NY, NJ, AZ, PA, NC, TX, OH, LA, GA, FL, IL, OK, MA, WA, OR, WI, NV, VA, CT, TN, KY, & MN through cafes, restaurants and direct delivery [https://angelspecialtyproducts.com/].

Affected products can be identified by the lot codes stamped on the back of the package.

Example: (See Below)

Affected items:

Item Code

Brand

Item Description

Lot Code

Best By Date

BIC3010

Angel Specialty Products

MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#

20260224

25-Aug-2027

BIC3010

Angel Specialty Products

MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#

20260424

23-Oct-2027

BIC3014

Angel Specialty Products

TARO 4/3#

20260224

25-Aug-2027

BIC3001

Angel Specialty Products

CARAMEL LATTE 4/3#

20260414

13-Oct-2027

BIC3013

Angel Specialty Products

COCONUT 4/3#

20260415

14-Oct-2027

BIC3018

Angel Specialty Products

HORCHATA 4/3#

20260414

13-Oct-2027

BIC3018

Angel Specialty Products

HORCHATA 4/3#

20260424

23-Oct-2027

BIC3019

Angel Specialty Products

VANILLA SMOOTHIE BASE 4/

20260413

12-Oct-2027

BIC3020

Angel Specialty Products

WHITE CHOCOLATE 4/3#

20260327

25-Sep-2027

BIC3017

Angel Specialty Products

MILK TEA 15/3#

20260224

25-Aug-2027

CFC2000

Royal Gold

DUTCH MOCHA CAPP 6/2#

20260303

1-Sep-2027

SS115

Angel Specialty Products

STRAWBERRY SOFT SRV 10/2#

20260414

13-Oct-2027

BT360

Boba Time

ITALAIN YOGURT PWDR 5/3.5#

20260216

17-Aug-2027

BT370

Boba Time

COCONUT POWDER - 5/3.5#

20260428

27-Oct-2027

BT371

Boba Time

PISTACHIO POWDER 5/3.5#

20260219

20-Aug-2027

FN1000

FANALE

UBE-TARO 10/2#

20260223

24-Aug-2027

SS500

DENDA

MILK ICE CREAM MX 12/1KG

20260403

2-Oct-2027

CFC1000

Royal Gold

FRENCH VANILLA CAPP 6/2#

20260416

15-Oct-2027

See Photos Examples of Products Available in Retail Form

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after SKS Copack received notification from its supplier regarding a voluntary recall initiated by California Dairies, Inc. for a certain lot of low heat nonfat dry milk powder due to possible Salmonella contamination. According to California Dairies, the recall followed the identification of positive Salmonella results associated with routine product testing. The remaining recalled ingredient lot was quarantined by, SKS Copack has ceased distribution of the recalled products and is cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the investigation continues.

Consumers who have purchased the items on above list are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (562) 404-8158, between the hours of 8am and 4pm (Pacific Standard Time), Monday through Friday.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
(562) 404-8158