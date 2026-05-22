SKS Copack Recalls Various Specialty Beverages Because of Possible Health Risk
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Due to contamination of Salmonella
- Company Name:
- SKS Copack
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Angel Specialty Products, Royal Gold, Boba Time, Fanale, Denda
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
SKS Copack of Cerritos, CA is recalling various specialty beverages, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.
Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.
The recalled products were distributed in the states of CA, UT, ID, NY, NJ, AZ, PA, NC, TX, OH, LA, GA, FL, IL, OK, MA, WA, OR, WI, NV, VA, CT, TN, KY, & MN through cafes, restaurants and direct delivery [https://angelspecialtyproducts.com/].
Affected products can be identified by the lot codes stamped on the back of the package.
Example: (See Below)
Affected items:
|
Item Code
|
Brand
|
Item Description
|
Lot Code
|
Best By Date
|
BIC3010
|
Angel Specialty Products
|
MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#
|
20260224
|
25-Aug-2027
|
BIC3010
|
Angel Specialty Products
|
MATCHA GREEN TEA 4/3#
|
20260424
|
23-Oct-2027
|
BIC3014
|
Angel Specialty Products
|
TARO 4/3#
|
20260224
|
25-Aug-2027
|
BIC3001
|
Angel Specialty Products
|
CARAMEL LATTE 4/3#
|
20260414
|
13-Oct-2027
|
BIC3013
|
Angel Specialty Products
|
COCONUT 4/3#
|
20260415
|
14-Oct-2027
|
BIC3018
|
Angel Specialty Products
|
HORCHATA 4/3#
|
20260414
|
13-Oct-2027
|
BIC3018
|
Angel Specialty Products
|
HORCHATA 4/3#
|
20260424
|
23-Oct-2027
|
BIC3019
|
Angel Specialty Products
|
VANILLA SMOOTHIE BASE 4/
|
20260413
|
12-Oct-2027
|
BIC3020
|
Angel Specialty Products
|
WHITE CHOCOLATE 4/3#
|
20260327
|
25-Sep-2027
|
BIC3017
|
Angel Specialty Products
|
MILK TEA 15/3#
|
20260224
|
25-Aug-2027
|
CFC2000
|
Royal Gold
|
DUTCH MOCHA CAPP 6/2#
|
20260303
|
1-Sep-2027
|
SS115
|
Angel Specialty Products
|
STRAWBERRY SOFT SRV 10/2#
|
20260414
|
13-Oct-2027
|
BT360
|
Boba Time
|
ITALAIN YOGURT PWDR 5/3.5#
|
20260216
|
17-Aug-2027
|
BT370
|
Boba Time
|
COCONUT POWDER - 5/3.5#
|
20260428
|
27-Oct-2027
|
BT371
|
Boba Time
|
PISTACHIO POWDER 5/3.5#
|
20260219
|
20-Aug-2027
|
FN1000
|
FANALE
|
UBE-TARO 10/2#
|
20260223
|
24-Aug-2027
|
SS500
|
DENDA
|
MILK ICE CREAM MX 12/1KG
|
20260403
|
2-Oct-2027
|
CFC1000
|
Royal Gold
|
FRENCH VANILLA CAPP 6/2#
|
20260416
|
15-Oct-2027
See Photos Examples of Products Available in Retail Form
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recall was initiated after SKS Copack received notification from its supplier regarding a voluntary recall initiated by California Dairies, Inc. for a certain lot of low heat nonfat dry milk powder due to possible Salmonella contamination. According to California Dairies, the recall followed the identification of positive Salmonella results associated with routine product testing. The remaining recalled ingredient lot was quarantined by, SKS Copack has ceased distribution of the recalled products and is cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the investigation continues.
Consumers who have purchased the items on above list are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (562) 404-8158, between the hours of 8am and 4pm (Pacific Standard Time), Monday through Friday.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- (562) 404-8158
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