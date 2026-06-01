Argent LNG Submits 4 Additional Resource Reports to FERC, Advancing 25 MTPA Terminal Through Federal Permitting Process

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Filing of Resource Reports 2, 3, 8, and 9 marks continued systematic progression through FERC's pre-filing environmental review framework

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG Submits Four Additional Resource Reports to FERC, Advancing 25 MTPA Port Fourchon Export Terminal Through Federal Permitting ProcessFiling of Resource Reports 2, 3, 8, and 9 marks continued systematic progression through FERC's pre-filing environmental review frameworkArgent LNG today announced the formal submission of four additional Resource Reports to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) as part of its ongoing pre-filing process for the proposed 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.The four reports — covering Water Use & Quality, Fish & Wildlife, Land Use, and Air & Noise — represent a significant expansion of the project's evidentiary record and reflect the depth and rigor of the environmental analysis Argent LNG has conducted across the full range of potential project impacts.Resource Reports submitted include:Resource Report 2: Water Use & QualityResource Report 3: Fish & WildlifeResource Report 8: Land UseResource Report 9: Air & Noise QualityEach report provides FERC with comprehensive technical assessments required to advance the Commission's formal environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Together with the seven Resource Reports previously submitted, covering general project description, cultural resources, socioeconomics, geological resources, soils, alternatives, and visual resources, Argent LNG has now filed eleven of the required reports, substantially completing its FERC pre-filing application."These four submissions represent some of the most technically rigorous assessments in our entire filing suite," said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. "Water, wildlife, land use, and air quality are the issues that matter most to the communities surrounding this project, and we have approached each one with the same commitment to transparency and scientific integrity that has defined our regulatory process from day one. Every report filed brings us measurably closer to authorization and to breaking ground on a facility that will strengthen U.S. energy infrastructure for decades to come."With eleven Resource Reports now on file, Argent LNG continues to advance toward a fully submitted FERC application. The completion of these filings brings the project significantly closer to the initiation of FERC's formal environmental review, a critical regulatory checkpoint on the path to a Draft Environmental Impact Statement, project authorization, and a final investment decision.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is developing a world-class 25 MTPA LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, one of the largest proposed LNG export projects in the United States. Valued at approximately $18 billion, the project will deliver reliable, long-term U.S. LNG supply to global energy markets while generating substantial economic benefits for Louisiana and strengthening American energy leadership. With active FERC permitting underway, DOE export authorization filed, sovereign offtake commitments secured across three continents, and the unanimous support of the Louisiana Legislature, Argent LNG is advancing with purpose toward construction and first LNG delivery.

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