Blue Medi Spa Shares Expert Guidance on Facial Volume Changes After Weight Loss

The Sherman Oaks medical spa shares expert guidance on facial rejuvenation options for patients noticing volume loss and skin laxity after weight loss.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Medi Spa , a long-standing medical aesthetics practice in Sherman Oaks, is helping Los Angeles patients better understand facial changes that may occur after significant weight loss, including GLP-1-related facial volume loss . As more patients seek support for a refreshed, natural-looking appearance after body transformation, the practice emphasizes education, facial balance, and customized treatment planning rather than one-size-fits-all correction.Patients who experience significant weight changes may notice that their face appears thinner, more hollow, or less supported than before. These changes can affect areas such as the cheeks, temples, jawline, lower face, and under-eye region. While the trend is often discussed casually online, Blue Medi Spa encourages patients to approach facial rejuvenation with a professional consultation and a layered treatment strategy.Blue Medi Spa’s educational approach may include discussion of several aesthetic categories, depending on each patient’s goals, anatomy, and treatment history:Neuromodulators, such as Botox and Dysport, to soften expression-related linesEnergy-based and skin-rejuvenation treatments may be discussed to support the appearance of skin quality, texture, and firmnessBiostimulators, such as Sculptra and hyperdiluted Radiesse, may be discussed for patients seeking gradual improvement in the appearance of volume loss and skin qualityDermal fillers, such as Juvéderm Voluma, or Restylane Lyft, may be used for targeted facial balancing and visible volume support when appropriateProfessional skincare and homecare guidance, including products from ALASTIN Skincare, iS Clinical, and SkinMedica, may be recommended to support overall skin health and treatment maintenanceRather than treating facial volume loss as a single concern with a single solution, Blue Medi Spa focuses on evaluating the full face, including proportion, skin quality, structure, and natural movement.“Patients are often proud of their weight loss, but surprised when their face no longer reflects how healthy or confident they feel,” said Ronda Nofal ,President of Blue Medi Spa. “Our goal is not to chase trends or overcorrect. It’s to assess facial balance, skin quality, and long-term treatment plans, so patients can feel more like themselves again.”Why this mattersThe growing conversation around GLP-1-related facial volume loss reflects a larger shift in aesthetic medicine. Patients are no longer looking only for isolated treatments. Many want comprehensive guidance that connects facial balance, skin quality, aging, and long-term maintenance.Blue Medi Spa’s approach is designed to help patients understand their options in a calm, informed setting. For some, that may involve subtle VolumaXC to the cheeks and midface. For others, it may include Sculptra, a series of Morpheus8 and some Botox, or a staged combination plan.The appropriate treatment path depends on the individual and should be determined through consultation with a qualified aesthetic provider.About Blue Medi SpaEstablished in 1999, Blue Medi Spa is a medical aesthetics practice located in Sherman Oaks, California. The practice serves patients throughout Los Angeles, including Sherman Oaks, Encino, Studio City, Tarzana, and surrounding communities. Blue Medi Spa offers advanced aesthetic treatments designed to help patients look refreshed, confident, and natural, with services that include injectables, laser and energy-based treatments, skin rejuvenation, and personalized aesthetic consultations.For more information, visit bluespa.com or read about Blue Medi Spa’s provider perspective on GLP-1-related facial volume loss.

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