Medtransic Launches Dedicated Mental Health Billing Division to Address the Industry’s Highest Denial Rates

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Medtransic launches a dedicated mental health billing division to combat the specialty's 30% claim denial rate — the highest in healthcare.

SHERIDEN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 30% of mental health claims denied — and 81.7% of those denials overturned on appeal — Medtransic launches a specialty billing division built exclusively for behavioral health providers losing six figures a year to preventable, reversible claim rejectionsMedtransic, a U.S.-focused medical billing and revenue cycle management company, today announced the launch of its dedicated Mental Health Billing Division — a specialized service line built exclusively to serve psychiatric practices, therapists, psychologists, and behavioral health groups across the United States.The launch comes in direct response to a well-documented crisis in behavioral health reimbursement. Mental health providers are denied at rates that have no parallel in any other medical specialty — and for most practices, the financial damage is silent, compounding, and largely preventable.A Denial Crisis That Costs Practices Six Figures a YearThe numbers are stark. Mental health claims are denied at rates 85% higher than comparable medical claims. In 2023 alone, 30% of all mental health claims were denied — versus 19% across all other claim types. For a typical group practice, that translates to $85,000 to $120,000 in lost or delayed annual revenue.The causes are structural, not clerical. Behavioral health providers navigate prior authorization requirements that run 5.4 times higher than medical services, documentation standards that differ by payer, and Medical Necessity disputes that require clinical narrative — not just code corrections. Most generalist billing companies treat these as paperwork problems. They are not. They are specialty problems.Most Mental Health Denials Should Never HappenPerhaps the most revealing statistic in behavioral health billing: 81.7% of appealed mental health claim denials are ultimately overturned. That means the overwhelming majority of denials were wrong to begin with — issued by payers and allowed to stand, not because the care wasn’t legitimate, but because most practices lack the bandwidth to fight back.This is the gap Medtransic’s Mental Health Billing Division was built to close. By combining behavioral health-specific billing expertise with dedicated denial management and appeals support, the division gives mental health practices the infrastructure to stop absorbing losses that were never justified in the first place.A Division Built for Behavioral HealthMedtransic’s Mental Health Billing Division offers end-to-end revenue cycle management tailored specifically to behavioral health providers, covering:● Claim scrubbing and submission with behavioral health payer rules built in● Prior authorization tracking and management across commercial, Medicaid, and Medicare● Denial management and appeals, including parity law enforcement where applicable● Telehealth billing support for virtual therapy and psychiatric visits● AR recovery and follow-up on aged and underpaid claims● Credentialing and payer enrollment for new and expanding practices“Mental health providers are among the hardest-working physicians in the country, and they are also among the most financially vulnerable when it comes to insurance reimbursement. The denial rates in this specialty are not a billing inconvenience — they are a structural problem that has gone unaddressed for too long. We built this division because these providers deserve a billing partner who actually understands their world.”— Nasar Haq, Founder & CEO, MedtransicNow Accepting Mental Health Practice ClientsMedtransic’s Mental Health Billing Division is open and actively onboarding new clients. Behavioral health practices interested in a free revenue cycle assessment can reach Medtransic at (888) 777-0860 or visit Medtransic website About MedtransicMedtransic is a U.S.-based medical billing and revenue cycle management company serving physician practices nationwide. Services include medical billing, denial management, AR recovery, credentialing and payer enrollment, and practice consulting. The company serves primary care, specialty, and behavioral health providers with a focus on reducing administrative burden and maximizing reimbursement for independent and group practices.Contact: Nasar Haq, Founder & CEO | contact@medtransic.com | (888) 777-0860Media & InquiriesWebsite: https://medtransic.com Mental Health Division website: https://medtransic.com/mental-health-billing LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/medtransic-us/ Email: contact@medtransic.comPhone: (888) 777-0860###

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