Jason M. Riggs Opens Early Reader List for The MACH-10 Leader, New Book on AI-Native Leadership and Decision Speed

Jason M. Riggs’ upcoming book, The MACH-10 Leader, explores AI-native leadership, decision speed, human judgment, and ownership in the age of AI. Jason M. Riggs is a technology executive, author of The MACH-10 PM, and creator of The MACH-10 Leadership Series.

The MACH-10 Leader explores how leaders can make faster, better decisions when AI compresses the time between signal, action, and consequence.

AI accelerates execution, but human judgment still decides whether that speed creates advantage or damage.” — Jason M. Riggs

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason M. Riggs, author of The MACH-10 PM, has opened the early reader list for The MACH-10 Leader, the next book in the MACH-10 Leadership Series.

The announcement follows the release of The MACH-10 PM, which received the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, two Firebird Book Awards for Business and Technology, a Readers’ Favorite 5-Star review, and an A- review from BookLife.

The MACH-10 Leader, scheduled for publication in July 2026, focuses on a problem now facing leaders across nearly every modern organization: how to make better decisions when artificial intelligence compresses the time between signal, action, and consequence.

“As AI accelerates execution, human judgment still decides whether that speed creates advantage or damage,” said Riggs. “The leaders who win will not be the ones who simply move faster. They will be the ones who know where speed belongs, where judgment matters, and where ownership has to be clear before the system scales.”

Unlike generic AI productivity guides, The MACH-10 Leader is grounded in Riggs’ operating experience across product, technology, strategy, and AI-driven execution environments, including leadership work at GoPro, Qualcomm, PAR Technology, and Audivi AI.

The MACH-10 Leader expands the ideas introduced in The MACH-10 PM from AI-powered product management into broader leadership, strategy, execution, and organizational decision-making. The book is written for executives, founders, product leaders, operators, managers, and teams adopting AI while trying to lead effectively in faster, more complex environments.

The central premise is simple: in AI-compressed organizations, decision speed increasingly determines whether a decision matters at all. Slow decisions decay. Poorly owned decisions stall. Fast decisions without judgment create new forms of organizational risk.

Rather than treating AI as a generic productivity tool, The MACH-10 Leader examines how leaders can redesign decision systems, clarify ownership, reduce coordination tax, and build teams that move quickly without losing human judgment.

Riggs is inviting a limited group of early readers, executives, product leaders, operators, and AI-curious builders to join the prelaunch group for early access, launch updates, and the opportunity to read before publication.

Early readers will be asked to read the book before launch and, if they find it valuable, post an honest review when it is released.

Early reader spots are limited to the prelaunch group. Readers can join through the early reader list.

Additional updates about The MACH-10 Leader and the MACH-10 Leadership Series are available through the MACH-10 PM newsletter.

The MACH-10 Leader is built for leaders navigating AI adoption, organizational speed, execution bottlenecks, decision fatigue, and the changing role of human judgment in modern management.



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