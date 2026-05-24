China’s New Talents Going Global Program Shines at Cannes: Emerging Chinese Filmmakers and Their Global Echo

Post-Screening Discussion of Movie As the Water Flows At the Screening of Last Breath Director of within a Budding Grove: Zhang Huibin

CANNES, FRANCE, May 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 China’s New Talents Going Global Program at the Cannes Film Festival spotlighted the creative vitality and international aspirations of a new generation of Chinese filmmakers through a panel discussion and screenings of three feature films — Within a Budding Grove, Last Breath, and As the Water Flows. Together, these events showcased the diversity of contemporary Chinese youth cinema in genre experimentation, regional storytelling, and family narratives.

At the panel titled Young Filmmakers Initiative: Creative Roots&International Exchange, international festival programmers, curators, and emerging filmmakers engaged in in-depth discussions on financing challenges, global distribution, and artistic expression in independent filmmaking. Italian producer and curator Marco Müller, who moderated the event, observed that Chinese independent cinema is gradually shifting away from traditional cultural centers such as Beijing and Shanghai toward more regionally rooted creative landscapes, including Yunnan and Guangdong. He emphasized that film festivals remain essential spaces where personal and unconventional projects can find the support needed to be completed and discovered internationally.

Hong Kong International Film Festival programmer Kiki Fung highlighted the significance of language and regional identity in Chinese-language cinema. She noted that Within a Budding Grove, with its Chaoshan cultural background and Cantonese dialogue, represents a rare and valuable cinematic expression. In her view, such strong regional authenticity gives the film a distinctive presence within the international festival circuit and offers global audiences a deeper understanding of contemporary Chinese youth and emotional life.

Gugi Gumilang, programmer for Docs by the Sea and member of the Hot Docs selection committee, addressed the realities faced by young Chinese filmmakers in international co-production and financing. He pointed out that many Chinese independent projects rely heavily on self-financing during development, only later gaining support through international pitching forums and overseas film funds. According to him, Asian documentary and film project markets are not only financing platforms, but also important gateways through which films can “travel” into global circulation and reach wider audiences.

Among the featured films, Within a Budding Grove portrays a teenage girl navigating fractured family relationships during a humid Lingnan summer. Through restrained visual language and a fugue-like narrative structure, the film explores the resilience and emotional complexity of young women growing up in southern China. During the post-screening discussion, young actor Chen Shaoxi described the film as “a work that demands repeated viewing,” praising its subtle emotional layers and naturalistic performances.

Last Breath presented a radically compressed survival narrative. The film follows lawyer Ma Lei, who becomes trapped inside a buried vehicle after a landslide during a typhoon. Confined to an underground space with only a weak phone signal, he is forced into a desperate struggle for survival while confronting moral dilemmas, family responsibilities, and his own humanity. Director Chen Junlin combines legal thriller and survival thriller elements within an extremely limited setting, creating an intense and immersive cinematic experience. During the Q&A session, Chen reflected on the film’s seven-year production journey and explained that the project aimed to use an extreme physical environment to examine the fragility and resilience of human nature. The film received strong responses from international audiences in Cannes and demonstrated the bold experimentation of China’s emerging genre filmmakers.

Meanwhile, As the Water Flows turns its focus toward ordinary family life in Kunming. Inspired by diaries left behind by director Bian Zhuo’s grandfather, the film follows an elderly man coping with grief after the loss of his wife while attempting to reconnect with his family across three generations. Rather than emphasizing exotic regional imagery, the film presents Yunnan as a lived and contemporary urban environment, portraying themes of loneliness, memory, and emotional healing with warmth and restraint.

Through the forum and the screenings of these three films, The 2026 China’s New Talents Going Global Program not only introduced international audiences to the creativity and individuality of a new generation of Chinese filmmakers, but also strengthened cultural dialogue between Chinese youth cinema and the global film community.

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