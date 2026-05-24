Fast, Easy, Accurate: FLORIDATREE.PRO Launches Photo-Bid Tool for Tree Removal and Hurricane Prep in Southwest Florida

Florida Tree Trimming And Removal Storm Prep And Palm Trimming Storm Prep In SW FLorida

Southwest Florida homeowners upload photos for tree removal, storm prep, and hurricane prep — and get an accurate written bid without a site visit.

Photos and our online bid tool tell us almost everything we need. We send back a real bid document — fast, easy, accurate — and crews get on the calendar the same week.” — Nikolay V. Kholyzaev

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Tree Pro has launched a new online photo-bid tool at FLORIDATREE.PRO, giving Southwest Florida homeowners a faster, simpler way to lock in tree removal, storm prep , and hurricane prep work before the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season opens June 1.Free photo bid tool available at https://floridatree.pro Upload photos, get a real bid, skip the site visit. The result is a written bid document in the homeowner's hands — same week, often same day.Homeowners snap photos of the tree or job site from a phone, send them through the tool on the FLORIDATREE.PRO homepage, and receive an accurate written bid back from the team. No app. No account. No scheduling a driveway visit. Work is then booked, performed, and cleaned up under a single insured, local crew operating from Bradenton to Bonita Springs — covering Sarasota, Venice, Port Charlotte, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Estero, Bonita Springs, and Naples.Fast. The traditional path for a tree removal estimate — call, wait, schedule a site visit, wait again — can burn three to five days before a homeowner even has a number in hand. The photo-bid tool collapses that into a single exchange.Easy. No new accounts, no software downloads, no scheduling friction. Homeowners use the camera already in their pocket and the same channels they already use — call, text, or upload.Accurate. A photo reveals what matters for tree removal and hurricane prep: species, lean, proximity to the house, access for equipment, condition of the canopy. Florida Tree Pro reads those signals into a real written bid the homeowner can keep, compare, and act on.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University forecasters have repeatedly classified the Gulf Coast as a top-risk corridor for landfall-strength systems. Southwest Florida — from Manatee County through Collier — has absorbed direct or near-direct hits in multiple recent seasons.Storm prep tree work, particularly removal of dead limbs, structurally compromised hardwoods, and over-extended canopy near roofs, is one of the lowest-cost interventions a homeowner can make before a named storm forms. Once a system enters the forecast cone, demand for tree removal and hurricane prep crews spikes across Southwest Florida and pricing follows. Pre-season scheduling — May through early June — is the window where homeowners capture both crew availability and routine-rate pricing. A written bid in hand before a storm is named puts a homeowner ahead of the queue.What the tool coversThe photo-bid tool at FLORIDATREE.PRO handles the full residential and small-commercial catalog across Southwest Florida:Tree removal — hazardous and large tree removalHurricane prep — canopy thinning, dead limb removal, structural assessment ahead of storm seasonStorm prep — pre-season trimming and pruning to reduce wind loadPalm specialty work — Sabal, Royal, Queen, Coconut, WashingtoniaStump grindingStorm emergency response — post-storm rapid responseLand clearing and lot prepThe site also publishes a visual identification reference for the Southwest Florida canopy — Live Oak, Laurel Oak, Bald Cypress, Slash Pine, Longleaf Pine, Southern Magnolia, Mahogany, Strangler Fig, Mangroves, and dozens of palms and ornamentals — so homeowners can describe what they have before requesting a tree removal or hurricane prep bid.Simple. Local. Insured.Florida Tree Pro operates under a "Simple. Local. Insured." standard and publishes verified customer reviews on-site. The company has completed 75+ documented jobs across Southwest Florida with a 100% customer satisfaction rate to date, according to figures published on its homepage."Tree work in Florida is not a generic service," Kholyzaev added. "A live oak in Bradenton, a sabal palm in Venice, and a strangler fig in Naples each need a different read. Local matters. Honesty matters. If a tree doesn't need to come down, we'll say so."About Florida Tree ProFlorida Tree Pro is a Southwest Florida tree service operating from Bradenton to Bonita Springs — serving Sarasota, Venice, Port Charlotte, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Estero, Bonita Springs, and Naples. The company specializes in tree removal, hurricane prep, storm prep, trimming and pruning, palm specialty work, stump grinding, storm emergency response, and land clearing and lot prep. The photo-bid tool is live now on the homepage at FLORIDATREE.PRO.Media Contact:Nikolay V. KholyzaevFlorida Tree ProFLORIDATREE.PRO

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