Meliá Residences Miami Celebrated Its Top Off on May 21 and Strengthened Its Commercial Momentum in the heart of Miami

Melia Residences Miami

The May 21 top‑off of Meliá Residences Miami signals a new chapter in elevated urban‑coastal living, fueled by strong interest from design‑driven global buyers.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG) and Meliá Hotels & Resorts celebrated the top off Meliá Residences Miami on May 21, marking a major milestone in the development of the brand’s first hotel branded residential concept in North America. The achievement coincided with strong sales momentum, further reinforcing the project’s appeal among both local and international buyers.The structure reached its full height after weeks of steady vertical progress, having surpassed the sixth floor earlier in the month. This advancement reflected disciplined execution and effective coordination among the development and construction teams, strengthening market confidence in the project.Signature Design by Adriana Hoyos Design StudioThe residences and common areas were designed by Adriana Hoyos Design Studio, renowned for its contemporary, warm, and artisanal aesthetic. Their vision for Meliá Residences Miami incorporated natural materials, organic textures, and a Mediterranean inspired palette that echoed Meliá’s essence, resulting in sophisticated, inviting, and highly functional spaces.Each residence was conceived as a turnkey home, fully finished and move in ready, with curated furnishings and finishes selected to deliver an elegant and seamless living experience.Amenities Inspired by Meliá’s Lifestyle PhilosophyThe project introduced a collection of wellness driven amenities, aligned with Meliá Hotels & Resorts’ global lifestyle approach. These included:• Wellness and relaxation spaces with sensory driven design• Fitness areas inspired by Mediterranean movement and vitality• Pools and outdoor terraces celebrating open air living• Social lounges and coworking spaces with warm, natural design• Hospitality driven services that elevated the residential experienceThese amenities were crafted to offer a balanced, sophisticated lifestyle connected to Miami’s urban energy.A Landmark Return for Meliá in MiamiMeliá Residences Miami represented the brand’s return to the city through a distinctive residential hotel concept. The project blended Meliá’s Mediterranean heritage with the cosmopolitan vibrancy of Miami, creating a unique offering for those seeking design, hospitality, and lifestyle in one place.Supported by a $30 million construction loan arranged by Concord Summit Capital, the development advanced confidently into its next phases.A Project That Continues to Gain MomentumFollowing the top off on May 21, UNCG and Meliá Hotels & Resorts reaffirmed their commitment to delivering a product that merges signature design, hospitality driven services, and a prime location in the heart of Miami. Additional updates will be shared as the project moves toward completion.

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