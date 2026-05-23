UN-Habitat opens call for expressions of interest to host WUF15 in 2030

Baku, 22 May 2026 — UN-Habitat has opened the call for expressions of interest from cities and countries seeking to host the fifteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF15) in 2030, officially launching the bidding process for the world’s premier global forum on sustainable urbanization. Submissions will be accepted until 30 November 2026.

The announcement was made during the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Azerbaijan, where global leaders, urban practitioners and stakeholders are convening under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities.” The next session of the Forum, WUF14, will take place in Mexico City in 2028, continuing the global dialogue on sustainable urban development and advancing efforts towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 11 by 2030.

Convened by UN-Habitat since 2002, the World Urban Forum (WUF) is the premier international platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and partnerships on sustainable urban development and adequate housing. Held every two years in a different host city, the Forum brings together governments, local authorities, civil society, academia, the private sector, international organizations and communities from around the world.

Over the past two decades, participation in the Forum has grown significantly, reflecting the increasing importance of cities in addressing global challenges. From 1,200 participants at the first session in Nairobi in 2002, WUF has expanded into one of the world’s largest urban conferences, with WUF13 in Baku welcoming over 49,000 participants.

A platform shaping the urban future

By 2050, nearly 70 per cent of the world’s population is expected to live in urban areas, making sustainable urbanization one of the defining challenges of the twenty-first century. Through the WUF, participants explore how cities and human settlements are planned, designed, financed, governed and managed, while advancing implementation of the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

WUF15 is expected to build on this momentum by strengthening global cooperation on housing, land and basic services, while contributing to the implementation of UN-Habitat’s strategic priorities for the coming decade.

The Forum also continues to evolve as a platform for learning, innovation and practical exchange. WUF13 introduced new features including the WUF Academy, the Practices Hub and a full-day Ministerial Meeting, further expanding the Forum’s role as a global space for solutions and partnerships.

How to apply

Submissions will be accepted until 30 November 2026. Cities and countries wishing to host WUF15 are required to submit an official communication to the Executive Director of UN-Habitat.

Selected candidates will move into the formal bidding process in 2027, with the official handover of the WUF15 host city expected to take place during WUF14 in 2028.

The host country for WUF15 is expected to provide financial and in-kind contributions, including conference facilities, operational support and security arrangements in accordance with United Nations standards.

Access the call for expressions of interest

Cover photo: Participants walk by the Urban Library at the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 17 to 22 May 2026. © ORKHAN GUSEYNOV