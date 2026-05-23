Max Fashion Launches a One-Stop Eid Edit for the Entire Family

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Fashion , the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, unveils its Eid 2026 Family Collection, a thoughtfully curated edit of occasion wear for women, girls, and boys. Featuring floaty silhouettes, intricate floral prints and embroidery, lace detailing, and a warm celebration palette of apricots, blush pinks, and soft neutrals, all crafted in lightweight breathable fabrics, the collection delivers premium occasion dressing for the whole family.Commenting on the launch, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Head of Marketing at Landmark Group, said: "At Max Fashion, we believe every family deserves to celebrate Eid in style, without the price tag that usually comes with it. The Eid Family Collection was created with that purpose at its heart: a thoughtfully curated edit spanning women, girls, and boys, brought together in a warm celebration palette of blush pinks, apricots, and soft neutrals, crafted in lightweight fabrics made for the region's climate. It gives families across the region one destination where they can dress everyone with pieces that feel genuinely special. That is what Max Fashion has always stood for, and this collection is a true reflection of that commitment."Women's WearA soft, romantic edit built for Eid gatherings and intimate celebrations, the women's collection centres on floaty drape dresses, relaxed co-ords, and softly tailored separates in powdery apricots, warm peaches, blush pinks, and creamy neutrals. Sheer overlay layers, fluid shapes, and gentle volume keep every silhouette effortlessly wearable, while intricate painterly floral prints, lace trims, lace-panel details, and textured blouses add a refined, elevated finish. Crafted in lightweight breathable fabrics for all-day comfort.Men's WearThe men's edit takes a refined yet relaxed approach to Eid dressing, built around clean silhouettes and understated elegance. Relaxed shirts, and tailored separates in warm neutrals and classic tones offer versatile options that feel polished for the occasion yet easy to wear across a full day of celebrations. Thoughtful detailing and quality construction bring a quietly elevated finish.Kids' WearFor girls, the collection mirrors the women's story with embroidered co-ord sets, tiered skirts, and relaxed dresses in soft pinks, airy blues, and gentle neutrals. Embroidered florals, textured trims, and delicate embellishments add a sense of occasion, while lightweight natural fabrics keep little ones comfortable through long celebration days. For boys, statement embroidered shirts paired with well-cut shorts strike the right balance of polished and playful, crafted in breathable natural fibres built for warm-weather gatherings. Across both, quality construction and thoughtful detailing come at accessible everyday prices.The Max Fashion Eid 2026 Family Collection is now available across stores and online across the region.For more information, visit https://www.maxfashion.com/

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