Max Fashion Launches Its Most Elegant Eid Women's Collection Yet

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Fashion , the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, unveils its Eid 2026 Women’s Collection, proving that elevated occasion dressing doesn’t have to come at a premium price. A soft, beautifully crafted edit of occasion wear rooted in femininity, effortless elegance, and celebration dressing, the collection brings together trend-led style and genuine accessibility for the Eid season.This season, Arab fashion and lifestyle influencer Zainab Alblushi joins Max Fashion as the face of the women’s Eid collection, bringing her signature aesthetic, a deeply considered blend of modesty, softness, and modern grace, to a range designed to make every woman feel special, without compromise.Commenting on the launch, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Head of Marketing at Landmark Group, said: “The Eid season is one of the most important moments in our calendar, and this year we wanted to prove that occasion dressing can be both beautiful and genuinely accessible. At Max Fashion, we have always believed that every woman deserves to feel special, and that great style should never be out of reach. This collection is a true expression of that belief: beautifully crafted occasion wear in soft blush pinks, apricots, and lightweight fabrics, designed for real moments of celebration, at a price point that makes it possible for every woman in the region to take part.”The collection embraces a soft, romantic palette of powdery apricots, warm peaches, blush pinks, and creamy neutrals, creating a light and uplifting mood throughout. Flowing silhouettes, easy drape dresses, coordinated sets, and softly tailored separates bring together comfort and sophistication, while sheer layers, fluid shapes, and gentle volume add movement and ease to every look.Intricate floral prints and painterly textures introduce a delicate artistic quality across the range, complemented by lace trims, overlay details, textured blouses, and refined finishing touches. Crafted to feel special yet effortlessly wearable, each piece transitions seamlessly across family gatherings, post-Eid visits, and relaxed celebrations throughout the season.The Max Fashion Eid 2026 Women's Collection is now available across stores and online across the region.For more information, visit https://www.maxfashion.com/

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