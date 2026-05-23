Senator Pérez issues statement on oil spill and emergency response in East Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO – Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena) issued the following statement on Friday’s oil spill and emergency response in East Los Angeles:

“My team and I are monitoring the construction accident that ruptured an underground pipeline and spilled approximately 2,400 gallons of crude oil into nearby storm drains in East Los Angeles, near Monterey Park. The oil is reportedly moving south and away from our district.

“We are grateful that crews were able to stop the flow, but the environmental damage and impact to nearby residents are still being assessed by state and local response teams.

“My office will continue to monitor the incident and provide updates as they become available.

“This incident, that occurred in such a densely populated area with schools, local businesses, and homes, could have been much worse. I urge authorities to conduct a full investigation into this incident to better understand any environmental and public health impacts and ensure appropriate accountability measures are taken where warranted.”

COMMUNITY RESOURCES:

Additional information from LA County can be accessed here:

https://lacounty.gov/2026/05/22/public-health-offers-guidance-after-east-la-oil-spill-contained/

If you feel any impacts from the oil spill and do not have a medical provider, call the LA County Public Health – Community Health Complaint Line at (626) 430-9821.

Residents can report odor complaints to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) at 1-800-288-7664.

If you see any oil-impacted wildlife, report it to 1-877 UCD-OWCN or 1-877-823-6926.

LA County Incident Response can be reached at (213) 974-1234 or visit https://lacounty.gov/emergency to monitor for updates.

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Senator Sasha Renée Pérez is Chair of the Senate Education Committee and represents the 25th Senate District that includes the communities of Glendale, Pasadena, Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, Claremont, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, Monrovia, Monterey Park, Rosemead, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Temple City, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, and San Antonio Heights.