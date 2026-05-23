Senator Wiener Blasts Trump’s Destructive Order Forcing Green Card Seekers Out Of The Country: “Beyond…

The new Trump Administration guidance could impact millions of immigrants who seek green cards while living in the U.S., separating families, tanking California’s workforce, and undermining our economic recovery.

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it would stop granting green card applications to people inside the country except in “extraordinary circumstances.” The new policy impacts hundreds of thousands of Californians - crime victims, asylees, startup founders, scientists, nurses - who have lived and worked here for years, potentially forcing them to return to unsafe countries or separate from their families to obtain a green card.

Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) issued the following statement in response:

“The scale of this horrific change is massive. A huge number of visa holders are potentially impacted, including U visa crime victims, people who marry citizens, folks who will be killed or imprisoned if they return to their countries to apply, startup founders and scientists who came here to build and discover, and many more.

“If people are forced to return to their country of origin to apply for a green card, they may be stuck there for years, given backlogs created by DOGE. Some will be placed in mortal danger by governments who consider them traitors or undesirables.

“These are people with families, jobs, businesses, lives in our communities. Forcing them out is beyond inhumane, in addition to being highly self-destructive for our country.

“The Trump regime doesn’t give a damn about human beings or our country's future. The regime separates families without hesitation, and it runs roughshod over the dreamers who come here to build the companies of the future, make discoveries that cure diseases, and do the work that keeps our country running.

“This cruel and inhumane order must be challenged immediately in court. Immigrants built this country, and we must stand strong to defend them.”

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