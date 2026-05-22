Colorado Parks and Wildlife thank local Backcountry Search and Rescue Teams for helping outdoor recreationists in need

DATE: May 22, 2026

DENVER — In honor of National Search and Rescue Week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to recognize the Backcountry Search and Rescue teams in each Colorado county that help people who are stranded, lost or injured while recreating in the backcountry.

Backcountry search and rescue (BSAR) teams throughout Colorado are a network of first responders who provide critical, life-saving services to the public. These teams are affiliated with county sheriffs and are composed of dedicated, highly skilled professionals and volunteers.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have dedicated and coordinated BSAR teams all over our state,” said CPW BSAR Program Manager Perry Boydstun. “Colorado is known for world-class outdoor recreation. However, knowing how to navigate Colorado’s extreme weather, cold waters and wildlife can be tricky and create emergency situations in the backcountry. We are grateful that local BSAR teams quickly deploy their resources and volunteers within their communities to respond to emergency events.”

As the demand for outdoor recreation increases in Colorado, so does the need for BSAR services. Colorado residents help fund local search and rescue teams by purchasing a Keep Colorado Wild Pass with their annual vehicle registration. Another way people support the teams is by paying the Colorado Backcountry Search and Rescue surcharge when purchasing CPW registrations and licenses.

Since the Backcountry Search and Rescue Fund (BSAR Fund) was moved to CPW in 2023, more than $6.8 million in BSAR grants have been awarded to Colorado counties. BSAR county teams have used these funds to purchase items like SAR equipment, training, vehicles, small capital improvement projects, mental health services, radios and computer software.

“The dedication our volunteers bring to every mission is matched by the support we receive from programs including KCW," said Alyssa Karpa, President of El Paso County Search and Rescue. "These funds go directly toward critical gear and training that our all-volunteer team relies on when seconds count. We're proud to serve El Paso County and deeply appreciative of all who help make that possible."

“When it comes to search and rescue operations, it truly is a cooperative and collaborative effort,” said Sheriff Scherar of Routt County. “It’s a unified statewide effort to make sure our BSAR teams are set up for success with state resources and funding to help people in the state of Colorado.”

To learn more about Colorado’s Backcountry Search and Rescue Program and county grant opportunities, visit cpw.state.co.us/backcountry-search-and-rescue-program