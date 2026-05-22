DLIR Reminds Residents of Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) Deadline and Available Support

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) is reminding individuals impacted by the recent Presidential Disaster Declaration on April 7, 2026, that Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits remain available for eligible workers, self‑employed individuals, farmers, and fishermen whose employment was interrupted as a direct result of the declared disaster.

Workers, business owners, and self-employed individuals in the City and County of Honolulu, County of Hawai’i, and County of Maui may be eligible for DUA benefits if they became unemployed or had their work hours reduced or interrupted due to the storms, floods, landslides, and mudslides that occurred between March 10, 2026 and March 24, 2026. This applies only if they do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance.

Kona Lows DUA Information

For additional information on Kona Lows assistance, click on the below:

Kona Lows DUA

DUA Filing Deadline Approaching

The deadline to apply for DUA benefits is June 15, 2026. Applications submitted after the deadline will be considered untimely, and DUA benefits may be denied unless the individual provides good cause for late filing.

How to Apply

Claimants may apply online at:

https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/

Contact Information

For questions or assistance with a DUA claim, individuals may call:

• (833) 901‑2272

• (808) 762‑5752

In‑person assistance is also available at:

• Oahu Claims Office, 830 Punchbowl Street, Room 110, Honolulu, HI 96813

• Hilo Claims Office, 1990 Kinoole Street, Room 1001, Hilo, HI 96720

• Maui Claims Office, 54 South High Street, Room 201, Wailuku, HI 96793

For additional information on eligibility, click on the below:

DUA Eligibility Information

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ENGLISH: Important! This document has important information about your unemployment compensation rights, responsibilities, and/or benefits. It is essential that you understand the information in this document. If you need help (free of charge) in understanding this document in your language, please call (808) 762-5752 or (833) 901-2272; or go to [ https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui ]. You can also contact the local offices listed below for assistance.

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CHINESE (Simplified): 重要！本文件包含有关您的失业补偿权利、责任和/或福利的重要信息。理解本文档中的信息非常关键。如果您需要帮助（免费）以您的语言理解本文档，请致电 (808) 762-5752 或 (833) 901-2272；或前往 [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-chi] 。您也可以联系下列当地办事处寻求帮助。

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JAPANESE: 重要！この文書には、失業補償の権利、責任、および/または給付に関する重要な情報が含まれています。この文書の情報をしっかり理解することが大事です。この文書を理解する上で、あなたの言語で無料サービスを必要とされる場合は、（808）762-5752または （833）901-2272までお電話ください。または [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-jpn]にアクセスして下さい。下記の地域事務所も支援を受け付けておりますので、お問い合わせください

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TAGALOG: Mahalaga! May mahalagang impormasyon ang (mga) dokumentong ito tungkol sa iyong mga karapatan sa kompensasyon sa kawalan ng trabaho, mga responsibilidad, at/o mga benepisyo. Mahalagang maintindihan mo ang impormasyon sa dokumentong ito. Kung kailangan mo ng (libreng) tulong para maintindihan ang dokumentong ito sa iyong wika, tumawag sa (808) 762-5752 o (833) 901-2272; o pumunta sa [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-tag]. Maaari ka ring makipag-ugnayan sa mga lokal na tanggapan na nakalista sa ibaba para sa tulong.

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ILOCANO: Nasken! Addaan nasken a damag daytoy nga dokumento maipanggep dagiti rebbeng a bayad para iti pannakaawan iti trabaho, responsibilidad, ken/wenno pagimbagan. Nasken a maawatam iti damag ditoy a dokumento. No masapolmo iti (libre a) tulong tapno maawatam daytoy a dokumento iti lengguahem, awagam iti (808) 762-5752 wenno (833) 901-2272; wenno mapan iti [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-ilo]. Mabalinmo pay a sarungkaran dagiti lokal nga opisina a nailista iti baba para iti tulong.

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KOREAN: 중요! 본 문서(들)는 실업 보상 권리, 책임 및/또는 혜택에 관한 중요한 정보를 포함하고 있습니다. 이 문서에 포함된 정보를 이해하는 것이 중요합니다. 문서를 모국어로 이해할 수 있도록 도움(무료)이 필요하시다면, (808) 762-5752 또는 (833) 901-2272로 연락해주십시오; 또는 [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-kor] 으로이동합니다. 또한 아래의 현지 사무소에 연락해 도움을 받을 수 있습니다.

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VIETNAMESE: Quan trọng! (Các) tài liệu này chứa thông tin quan trọng về quyền được bồi thường thất nghiệp, trách nhiệm và / hoặc quyền lợi của bạn. Điều quan trọng là bạn phải hiểu thông tin trong tài liệu này. Nếu bạn cần trợ giúp (miễn phí) để hiểu tài liệu này bằng ngôn ngữ của bạn, vui lòng gọi (808) 762-5752 hoặc (833) 901-2272; hoặc truy cập [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-vie]. Quý vị cũng có thể liên lạc với các văn phòng địa phương được liệt kê dưới đây để được trợ giúp.

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SPANISH: ¡Importante! Este(s) documento(s) contiene(n) información importante sobre sus derechos, responsabilidades y/o beneficios de compensación por desempleo. Es fundamental que comprenda la información de este documento. Si necesita ayuda (sin cargo) para comprender este documento en su idioma, llame al (808) 762-5752 o (833) 901-2272; o vaya a [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-spa]. También puede ponerse en contacto con las oficinas locales que se indican a continuación para obtener ayuda.

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CHUUKESE: Auchea! Ei taropwe a kan wor poraus auchea non usun eomuwe pung ren momon ese wor angang kena, met kopwe fofori, me/ika aninis kena. Mi fakkun namoteoch pwe en kopwe weweiti ewe poraus non ei taropwe. Ika pwe en ka kan mochen aninis (ese wor momon) non weweitin ei taropwe non fosun fonuwom, kose mochen korikich non (808) 762-5752 ika (833) 901-2272; ika kopwe ne no ngeni [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-chk]. En kopwe kan pwan tongeni kori ewe ofes non nenieom mi maaketiw me fan ren aninis.

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MARSHALLESE: Aurok! Ewōr melele aurok ilo peba in/kein kin maron, eddo, im/ak jibañ ko am ikijen kolla eo an bōjrak jerbal. Aurok am melele naan ko kobban peba in. Ñe kwōj aikuj jibañ (ejellok wonnen) ñan am melele naan ko kobban peba kein ilo kajin eo am, jouj im kall ae tōk kim ilo (808) 762-5752 ak (833) 901-2272; ak loļok [https://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/lep-mah]. Kwōmaron bar kebaak opij ko ilo jukjukinbed eo im emōj laajrak ijin lal ñan aer jibañ kwe.