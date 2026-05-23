CBP officers seize handguns, magazines, and ammunition at Calexico West port

CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry recently seized handguns, magazines and ammunition concealed throughout a vehicle.

The incident occurred on May 9 at the Calexico West port during an outbound vehicle inspection operation. Officers referred a 35-year-old female U.S. citizen driving a 2014 Honda Accord southbound to Mexico for a secondary inspection. In the secondary inspection area, a nonintrusive inspection system and a CBP canine team alerted officers to an anomaly in the vehicle's rear bumper. During a physical inspection, officers extracted 18 packages from the rear bumper and six drum magazines from the rear driver-side door. Upon opening the packages, officers discovered six handguns, 12 magazines, and 1,895 rounds of ammunition.

An array of handguns and magazines seized by CBP officers at Calexico West port of entry.

“Thanks to their vigilance and dedication, our officers discovered and seized multiple handguns, magazines and ammunition concealed for illegal transport into Mexico before they could reach criminal organizations,” said Calexico Port Director Roque Caza. “Their commitment to border security is vital in disrupting the unlawful flow of weapons and protecting communities on both sides of the border.”

CBP seized the firearms, magazines, ammunition, and the vehicle. Officers arrested the driver, who faces federal prosecution.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, CBP officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity, including the smuggling of drugs and humans, and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

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