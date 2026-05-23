CBP officers seize more than $692K in cocaine at the Progreso Port of Entry

PROGRESO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso Port of Entry recently seized cocaine valued at more than $692,000 in a single enforcement action.

The seizure occurred on May 13 at the Progreso International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2022 Ford Mustang driven by a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a nonintrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 23 packages containing 51.85 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $692,334.

Packages containing 51.85 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Progreso Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle. Drug Enforcement Administration special agents from McAllen arrested the driver and together with Homeland Security Investigations initiated a Homeland Security Task Force criminal investigation into the seizure.

“This seizure exemplifies the unwavering dedication of our frontline CBP officers to CBP’s border security mission and their critical role in keeping our communities safe from the ruinous effects of hard narcotics,” said Port Director Michael Martinez, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry.

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens, weapons, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X @DFOLaredo and Instagram @dfolaredo and Facebook@LaredoFieldOfficeOFODirectorDonaldR.Kusser as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection at X @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.