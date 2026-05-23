Davila Homes Officially Launches Lakeview Village, a Boutique Community in Winter Garden, FL

Guests gather at the official Lakeview Village launch event on May 21, 2026, as Davila Homes unveils its newest boutique community in Winter Garden, Florida. An aerial view of Lakeview Village under active construction in Winter Garden, Florida, showing Phase 1 townhomes taking shape alongside foundations being laid for the single-family collection. Exterior rendering of The Magnolia, one of nine signature single-family models at Lakeview Village by Davila Homes, featuring a covered front porch, board-and-batten façade, and premium architectural details in Winter Garden, Florida.

Davila Homes officially launches Lakeview Village — a boutique community of 40 luxury residences now selling in Winter Garden, FL. First deliveries Q3 2026.

Lakeview Village is Davila Homes at its most intentional. Every detail, from site selection to final finish, was shaped by our 15 years of building extraordinary homes across Central Florida.” — Otavio Camara, Chief Operating Officer at Davila Homes.

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davila Homes, one of Central Florida's most recognized custom home builders, is proud to announce the official launch of Lakeview Village, an exclusive boutique community situated in the heart of Winter Garden. Following a memorable groundbreaking ceremony in March 2026 and a successful launch event held on May 21, 2026, the community is now actively under construction and open for sales. Representing the builder's most intentional project to date, Lakeview Village offers a rare collection of just 40 luxury residences, combining 15 years of award-winning craftsmanship with an unparalleled lifestyle and a deep sense of community.

A New Chapter in Winter Garden

Lakeview Village is designed for those who seek purpose, precision, and passion in their homes. Located in Winter Garden, a vibrant setting known for its historic downtown district, access to the West Orange Trail, and proximity to top-rated schools, the community offers a refreshingly human rhythm. Residents will enjoy a lifestyle where street cafés are just steps away, well-being begins on the trail, and community still holds profound meaning.

"Lakeview Village is Davila Homes at its most intentional," said Otavio Camara, Chief Operating Officer at Davila Homes. "Every detail, from site selection to final finish, was shaped by our 15 years of building extraordinary homes across Central Florida."

Tatiana Souza, Chief Development Officer at Davila Homes, echoed that sentiment: "After many years in the homebuilding industry here in Central Florida, what immediately stood out to me about Davila Homes was the intentionality behind the brand — the attention to detail and the genuine passion for building communities that feel truly differentiated in the market. This is a company that cares deeply about quality, experience, and relationships, and I am incredibly excited to be part of this next chapter of growth."

Two Distinct Collections

The community features two meticulously designed collections to suit modern living:

• The Single-Family Collection: Comprising 26 residences across nine signature models (The Carson, The Cedar, The Maple, The Willow, The Palmetto, The Cypress, the Redwood, The Oakwood and The Magnolia), these homes range from 2,432 to 3,445 square feet of living space. Each home boasts an open-concept kitchen with a quartz waterfall island, premium gas appliances, designer pendant lighting, and a luxury primary suite with a spa-inspired bathroom.

• The Townhome Collection: Offering 14 residences across three models (The Bayview, The Gardenia, and The Seaside), ranging from 1,653 to 1,852 square feet. These thoughtfully designed townhomes feature private entrances, open-plan living, engineered hardwood floors, and the same premium finishes found throughout the community.

Redefining the Privilege of Belonging: Club Forty

At the heart of Lakeview Village is Club Forty, an intimate circle that represents the community's most valuable asset — the meaning of being one of the forty. Club Forty is about purpose; it provides future owners with a curated lifestyle shared by those who belong. It is a place where access, lifestyle, and values are shared and enjoyed, creating a profound sense of belonging.

From Groundbreaking to Move-In: Construction Progress

What began with a groundbreaking ceremony in March 2026 has quickly taken shape on the ground. Construction is now well underway, with Phase 1 actively progressing across both the townhome and single-family collections. The site is alive with activity, and community renderings are already giving future residents a vivid preview of what is to come. The first deliveries of townhomes and single-family homes are anticipated for Q3 2026, with additional homes following in Q4 2026.

Exclusive Opportunities for Real Estate Professionals

To celebrate the launch, Davila Homes is offering a VIP Agent Incentive. Real estate professionals can earn an exclusive $10,000 bonus on top of their standard commission for each of the first five single-family home sales. Additionally, buyers of these first five homes will receive a special interest rate buy-down mortgage program, providing an exclusive financing advantage.

A comprehensive Broker Package is also available, providing real estate professionals with unbranded floor plans, social media content, videos, and marketing materials ready for immediate use.

About Davila Homes

Founded in 2010 on the belief that every family deserves a home built with purpose, precision, and passion, Davila Homes has grown from a custom home builder into one of Central Florida's premier names. With over 800 homes built and more than 7 industry awards, Davila Homes has earned the trust and loyalty of hundreds of families over the past 15 years.

For more information about Lakeview Village, to view floor plans, or to access the Broker Package, please visit davila-homes.com.

Sales Contact:

Moracy Dores

Sales Executive, Davila Homes

Phone: 407-408-3381

Email: mo.dores@davila-homes.com

Media Contact:

Lakeview Village — Community Concept by Davila Homes

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