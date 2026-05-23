International Peace Commission Launches Global SDG Leadership Network to Advance UN Sustainable Development Goals

IPC SDG GOALS H.E Prince Hasan - World Chairman IPC GLOBAL SDG LEADERSHIP NETWORK

International volunteer initiative empowers global SDG leaders to advance peace, sustainability, civic engagement, and community impact worldwide.

Through the Global SDG Leadership Network, we are empowering volunteers worldwide to advance peace, sustainability, and human dignity through community action.” — H.E. Prince Hassan, Ambassador & World Chairman, IPC

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worldwide Volunteer Initiative to Advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Through Peace, Leadership, and Community ActionThe International Peace Commission (IPC), a globally recognized nonprofit organization committed to peacebuilding, humanitarian cooperation, and sustainable development, has officially launched the Global SDG Leadership Network , an international volunteer initiative designed to mobilize leaders, youth advocates, civil society organizations, and community changemakers in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) The newly launched initiative establishes a worldwide framework for volunteer leadership and civic engagement through the appointment of SDG Ambassadors, SDG Commissioners, SDG Team Leaders, and SDG Representatives across multiple countries and regions.Led by H.E. Prince Hassan, Ambassador & World Chairman of the International Peace Commission, the Global SDG Leadership Network aims to strengthen grassroots participation in sustainable development while encouraging collaboration between communities, educational institutions, nonprofits, media organizations, and civic leaders worldwide.“Our mission is to empower a new generation of volunteer leaders dedicated to peace, sustainability, humanitarian cooperation, and human dignity,” said Prince Hassan. “The Global SDG Leadership Network creates a platform where individuals from every nation can unite to advance the Sustainable Development Goals through community engagement, advocacy, education, and collaborative action.”The initiative seeks to support local and international SDG-focused activities including:• Peacebuilding and intercultural dialogue• Community development and civic engagement• Youth leadership and volunteer empowerment• Human rights awareness and education• Environmental sustainability initiatives• Public advocacy for the Sustainable Development Goals• Partnerships between civil society organizations and communitiesAccording to IPC leadership, the network will operate through volunteer-driven national, regional, and community-level structures designed to promote measurable local impact while contributing to broader global sustainable development objectives.The International Peace Commission has actively participated in international civil society engagement initiatives and United Nations-related forums focused on sustainable development, humanitarian cooperation, and global partnership building. Through its expanding international programs and media outreach initiatives, IPC continues to strengthen dialogue surrounding peace, unity, human rights, and sustainable global progress.Applications are now officially open for qualified volunteers, advocates, educators, nonprofit leaders, students, and community representatives interested in joining the Global SDG Leadership Network.Apply online at:The initiative is independently organized by the International Peace Commission as a nonprofit volunteer leadership program aligned with the principles and objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Participation does not imply employment by, appointment from, or official representation of the United Nations.ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL PEACE COMMISSION (IPC)The International Peace Commission (IPC) is a nonprofit international civil society organization dedicated to advancing peace, humanitarian cooperation, sustainable development, cultural understanding, and global civic engagement. IPC works with volunteers, community leaders, media initiatives, and partner organizations to support education, dialogue, human rights awareness, and sustainable development initiatives worldwide.Through its media platform, Mashup 102 Radio Network, IPC promotes multicultural engagement, peace advocacy, and global community outreach through digital broadcasting and international collaboration.Media Contact:International Peace Commission (IPC)Email: [info@internationalpeacecommission.com](mailto:info@internationalpeacecommission.com)Website: https://internationalpeacecommission.com

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