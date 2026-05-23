Public Safety Watch List: CA Senate Republicans expose three dangerous Democrat bills up for vote

California Senate Republicans are releasing a public safety “watch list” exposing three dangerous Democrat-run bills now eligible for a vote on the Senate Floor. Together, Senate Bill 937 (SB 937), Senate Bill 1105 (SB 1105), and Senate Bill 1173 (SB 1173) undermine law enforcement, ignore victims’ rights, and make Californians less safe.

“The state continues to make it harder for law enforcement to do its job, which is protecting law-abiding Californians,” said Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta), Vice Chair of the Senate Public Safety Committee. “These bills, particularly SB 937 and SB 1105, do not improve public safety. Instead, they politicize it and put more innocent people at risk.”

SB 937 (D-Gonzalez) restricts law enforcement’s ability to use non-lethal crowd-control tools during riots and rapidly evolving emergencies. By taking away non-lethal options and discretion away from highly trained officers, it creates the potential for more deadly consequences. Click here for the analysis.

SB 1105 (D-Pérez) would hinder California police cooperation with federal agencies like the FBI, ATF, etc. on major crimes, including terrorism, human trafficking, and security threats. Click here for the analysis.

SB 1173 (D-Caballero) would require judges to let juries consider lesser, uncharged offenses requested by the defense, even if those charges were never filed by prosecutors. It is yet another pro-felon policy that ignores victims’ rights. Click here for the analysis.

“SB 1173’s proposal already failed in the legislature four years ago, and the California Supreme Court ruled against that practice in the 90’s, so what in the world are they thinking?” said Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego). “Democrat politicians are trying to gift felons with a menu of ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ options. That’s the opposite of public safety.”

﻿All three bills will be taken up on the Senate Floor between now and May 29. Click here to read Senate Republicans’ Public Safety Bill Watch List.