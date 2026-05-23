Senator Dave Cortese Announces Senate Passage of SCR 129 Honoring Former Assemblymember Rusty Areias

SACRAMENTO, CA — California State Senator Dave Cortese (D – San Jose) announced that his Senate Concurrent Resolution 129 (SCR 129), designating a portion of State Route 152 as the “Rusty Areias Highway,” has passed the California State Senate and will now move to the Assembly for further review and consideration.

SCR 129 honors former Assemblymember Rusty Areias for his decades of public service and lasting contributions to California transportation, agriculture, parks, and regional development.

“Rusty Areias helped shape California through pragmatic leadership and bipartisan collaboration,” said Senator Cortese. “From improving Highway 152 and public safety along Pacheco Pass to expanding access to our state parks and preserving open space, his work continues to benefit Californians today.”

During his tenure in the Legislature from 1982 to 1994, Areias authored more than 100 bills signed into law and secured $150 million in improvements to State Route 152, once known as “Blood Alley,” significantly improving safety and commerce along the corridor.

Cortese also highlighted Areias’ role in helping preserve what is now Martial Cottle Park in Santa Clara County and noted the personal significance of the resolution, as Areias served alongside his father, former Assemblymember Dominic L. Cortese.

SCR 129 received bipartisan support from 21 legislative co-authors and now heads to the Assembly for further consideration.

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov