Senator Durazo's Statement on the Oil Spill in East Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Senator María Elena Durazo issued the following statement regarding today's oil spill in East Los Angeles:

"This morning, a pipeline rupture caused an oil spill near Cesar Chavez and Eastern Avenues in East Los Angeles.

My office is in active contact with responding agencies and monitoring the situation as it develops.

I want East LA residents to know: we are paying attention, and help is on the ground. I am deeply grateful to the LA County Fire Department, hazmat teams, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the South Coast Air Quality Management District, and every first responder who mobilized in the early morning hours to contain the spill and protect our community. Their swift response made a real difference.

As cleanup efforts continue, my office will stay in close contact with the pipeline operator and responding agencies to ensure the community receives full transparency about the extent of this spill and what comes next. East Los Angeles deserves a thorough, complete response - and we will be watching to make sure that's exactly what happens.

If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms or smell petroleum in the air, contact the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) at (800) 288-7664 or visit aqmd.gov to file an air quality complaint.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) coordinates state-level disaster and hazardous materials response. For more information, visit caloes.ca.gov. For Hazmat Spill Notifications, call the State Warning Center at (800) 852-7550.

If you have questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to our office directly."