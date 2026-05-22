State Police Investigating Homicide in Seaford

Date Posted: Friday, May 22nd, 2026

The Delaware State Police is investigating a homicide that occurred in Seaford on Thursday.

On May 21, 2026, at approximately 8:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 24000 block of German Road in Seaford for a reported crash. When troopers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male from Laurel, Delaware, with an apparent gunshot wound, and began lifesaving efforts. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit assumed the investigation. Preliminarily, detectives have learned that the victim was shot near the Concord Pond boat ramp on German Road by an unknown suspect.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to actively investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Detective B. McDerby at (302) 741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.