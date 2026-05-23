Press Release Washington County BOCC Shares Resources for Sunny Hills Water Customers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



May 13, 2026

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL — The Washington County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is sharing information and resources for Sunny Hills residents who receive water service from North Florida Community Water Systems, Inc.



In response to resident concerns regarding water quality, the County is providing points of contact and outlining available state processes related to water service and billing.



Customer resources and next steps



1) Contact the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) regarding quality, service, or billing concerns. FPSC staff can work with the utility and the customer to help address issues and document concerns.

Online complaint form: https://www.floridapsc.com/consumer-complaint-form

Email: contact@psc.state.fl.us

Toll-Free Consumer Assistance Line: 800-342-3552

In any communication, specify “North Florida Community Water Systems, Inc.” and the FPSC company code: WS966.

2) Submit formal complaints as appropriate. If the Commission receives a significant number of complaints, it may initiate a “show cause” proceeding and require the utility to appear before the Commission to address service performance and explain why additional requirements or penalties should not be imposed.

3) Request expanded water-quality testing. Residents may contact the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to request water-quality testing at multiple points in the distribution system (not only at the treatment facility). The Commission may also require distribution-system testing.

Testing data can help document conditions and inform solutions, including operational activities (such as flushing and treatment adjustments) and capital improvements (such as infrastructure replacement or additions). When supported by documented needs, a limited proceeding at the FPSC may allow requests for additional revenue tied to specific actions intended to improve quality of service.

Additional information: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency resource on distribution system water quality and water age management: https://www.epa.gov/system/files/documents/2022-04/ds-toolbox-factsheets_water-age-mgt_final-508_revised.pdf

“We encourage Sunny Hills residents who experience quality, service, or billing issues to contact the Florida Public Service Commission and use the established complaint process so concerns can be documented and addressed,” said Andrew S. Fleener, County Administrator, Washington County Board of County Commissioners.



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