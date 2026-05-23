Press Release Washington County to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Splash Pad at Hunter Park
FOR IMMEDIATE RELASE
May 15, 2026
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL - Washington County invites residents and visitors to celebrate the grand opening of its newest community attraction with a fun-filled morning at Hunter Park.
The "Fun in the Sun" Grand Opening Event will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Hunter Park, located at 3193 Moss Hill Road in Vernon, Florida.
This exciting event marks the official opening of Washington County's new splash pad, providing a refreshing space for families to gather, play, and enjoy the outdoors just in time for the summer.
Guests can look forward to a variety of family-friendly activities and treats, including:
• Bounce houses
• Hot dogs
• Popcorn
• Snow cones
Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and enjoy a morning of fun, celebration, and
connection.
Event Details
• What: Fun in the Sun - Splash Pad Grand Opening
• When: Saturday, May 30, 2026 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
• Where: Hunter Park, 3193 Moss Hill Road, Vernon, FL 32462
Bring your family, invite your friends, and come celebrate this exciting new addition to the community!
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