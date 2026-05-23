Press Release Washington County to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Splash Pad at Hunter Park

FOR IMMEDIATE RELASE

May 15, 2026

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL - Washington County invites residents and visitors to celebrate the grand opening of its newest community attraction with a fun-filled morning at Hunter Park.

The "Fun in the Sun" Grand Opening Event will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Hunter Park, located at 3193 Moss Hill Road in Vernon, Florida.

This exciting event marks the official opening of Washington County's new splash pad, providing a refreshing space for families to gather, play, and enjoy the outdoors just in time for the summer.



Guests can look forward to a variety of family-friendly activities and treats, including:

• Bounce houses

• Hot dogs

• Popcorn

• Snow cones

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and enjoy a morning of fun, celebration, and

connection.



Event Details

• What: Fun in the Sun - Splash Pad Grand Opening

• When: Saturday, May 30, 2026 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

• Where: Hunter Park, 3193 Moss Hill Road, Vernon, FL 32462

Bring your family, invite your friends, and come celebrate this exciting new addition to the community!

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