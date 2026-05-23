Press Release Washington County Encourages Residents to Improve Address Visibility for Faster Emergency Response

FOR IMMEDICATE RELEASE

May 15, 2026



WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL - The Washington County Board of County Commissioners is reminding residents that clearly visible address numbers can save valuable time during emergencies. With Washington County covering more than 600 square miles and serving over 25,000 residents — many living in rural areas — emergency responders rely heavily on visible addresses to quickly locate homes when every second counts.

Firefighters, EMS personnel, and law enforcement officers often respond to calls in areas where homes are set far back from the roadway, hidden by trees, or difficult to identify at night. Unfortunately, many rural mailboxes are missing address numbers altogether, have faded or hard-to-read markings, or only display numbers on one side of the mailbox.

While these issues may not affect regular mail delivery, they can significantly delay emergency response.

Address Visibility Recommendations

To help emergency personnel quickly and accurately locate residences, Washington County encourages residents to ensure their address numbers are:

• Clearly visible from the roadway

• Posted on the home, mailbox, driveway entrance, or a sign at the end of the driveway

• Large enough to read from a responding vehicle

• Made with contrasting colors that are easy to see day or night

• Free from obstructions such as trees, bushes, and decorations

• Visible from both directions of travel

For rural properties or homes located far from the roadway, residents are especially encouraged to place reflective address numbers or signs at the entrance of their driveway.

Mailbox Address Requirements

For residents using mailbox numbers as their primary visible address marker, mailbox numbers should:

• Be at least 3 inches tall

• Be at least 1/2 inch wide

• Use a contrasting color that is easy to read

• Be clearly visible from the roadway

• Be posted on both sides of the mailbox for visibility from either direction

Why Visible Addresses Matter

Clearly marked address help emergency responders:

• Arrive faster during medical emergencies, fires, and accidents

• Locate homes more efficiently in rural areas

• Reduce delays caused by missed driveways or difficult turnarounds

• Improve overall public safety for residents and visitors

Visible address numbers are a simple step residents can take that may make a life-saving differenceduring an emergency. We encourage everyone to check their mailbox today and make sure it meets visibility requirements.

Remember:

We can't help you if we can't find you.

Residents are encouraged to inspect their address number markings and replace faded, damaged, or difficult-to-read numbers as needed.

Example comparision of properly marked and improperly marked rural mailboxes, highlighting the importance of visible address number for emergency response.

"Visible Address Save Lives" information graphic outlining how clearly displayed 911 addresses improve emergency response times and public safety.

Display board featuring examples of high-contrast mailbox number stickers and recommended visibility options for residents.

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