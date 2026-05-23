Press Release Washington County Celebrates National Public Works Week, Honors Dedicated Team

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 20, 2026

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL - In recognition of National Public Works Week (May 17th-23rd), as declared by the American Public Works Association (APWA), Washington County is proud to highlight and thank the exceptional men and women of our Public Works Department.

The Public Works Department is the backbone of our county's infrastructure, employing more than 40 dedicated individuals. Among them, 13 standout employees have served the county for over a decade, bringing invaluable experience and commitment to their roles every day.

This hardworking team manages and maintains an incredible amount of county infrastructure, including more

than:

• 800 miles of roads

• 5,000 street signs

• 30 boat landings

• 8 parks

• 25 bridges

While the daily efforts of Public Works can often go unnoticed, their contributions are vital to the safety, health, and well-being of Washington County residents and visitors alike. From disaster response and trash removal to roadside trimming, road grading, pavement patching, ditch digging, and even beaver dam removals, this team works behind the scenes to keep our community moving forward. Without their tireless efforts, Washington County would look vastly different.

Washington County extends its deepest thanks to our entire Public Works staff for their excellent service, resilience, and unwavering willingness to make our county a better place to live. We appreciate you!

Crews installing a new drainage culvert and improving roadside ditches at Garrett Road.

Front-end loader managing site for infrastructure maintenance.

Front-end loader operator assisting the Washington County Fire Department extinguish a brush fire.

Excavator operator preforming bridge repairs.

Excavator clearing thick brush and right-of-ways to improve road visibility.

Caterpillar Grader at the City of Chipley's Touch-a-Truck event in 2025.

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