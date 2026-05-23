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Legal Notice - Notice of Funding Opportunity #26OHS001

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

The State of Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy (OHS) is accepting applications from eligible healthcare providers, patientcare organizations, and local health departments interested in implementing AI-enabled remote patient monitoring and virtual care models.

The NOFO is available online at: CTSource, the OHS website and OPM RFP/RFA/RFI/RFQ webpage or from Jack Good, Office of Health Strategy, 450 Capitol Ave., MS# 51OHS, Hartford, Connecticut 06134-0308. E-mail: RHTP@ct.gov. Phone: (860) 418-7001. Deadline for response submission is 2:00 PM, ET, July 7, 2026.

This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $154,249,105.53 in Budget Period 1 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, not an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

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Legal Notice - Notice of Funding Opportunity #26OHS001

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