Notice of Funding Opportunity Rural Health Transformation Information Technology Program

The Office of Health Strategy (OHS) announces a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for grants supporting AI-enabled healthcare and remote patient monitoring in Connecticut’s rural communities. This NOFO invites provider led initiatives aimed at improving healthcare access and outcomes through the implementation of AI-enabled remote patient monitoring and strengthened care coordination.

Funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) under the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), this opportunity focuses on:

Reducing avoidable hospital utilization

Enhancing chronic disease management

Supporting sustainable, technology enabled care models that fully integrate with Connecticut’s health information exchange, Connie

A total of $1.8 million is available in Year 1. Applicants may request funding for up to five years through a phased, performance-based model. Awards will be made annually based on demonstrated progress, measurable outcomes, and available federal funding. Individual awards will range from $100,000 to $1,000,000 and OHS anticipates making up to 5 grant awards for year 1. All funds must be fully expended within the applicable funding period; carryover is not permitted.

Eligible applicants include (non-exhaustive):

Hospitals and health systems, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), behavioral health providers, independent medical practices, municipal and state health departments, academic medical centers, and multi-entity consortia with a clinical lead.

Note: Technology vendors may participate only as subcontractors and are not eligible to serve as lead applicants.

All questions must be submitted to RHTP@ct.gov no later than June 9, 2026 using Subject Line: “CT RHTP Q&A”.

Applications must be submitted by July 7, 2026, 2:00 PM ET.

Access the NOFO and all application materials below:

These documents will also available on the CTSource Contracting Portal and the OPM RFP/RFA/RFI/RFQ webpage.

This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $154,249,105.53 in Budget Period 1 with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, not an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.