Georgia National Guard Soldiers Respond Swiftly to Metro Theft and Assault Incident in Washington, D.C.

Soldiers from the Georgia National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, provided static security at Federal Triangle Station and responded quickly to a theft and assault incident involving an older male suspect and a teenage victim, and helped ensure the safety of civilians until Metro Transit Police arrived on scene in Washington, May 20, 2026.

**At the time of the incident, the team was positioned outside the metro gates near the escalators, conducting routine security operations, when loud yelling was heard from below. Within seconds, an older man was observed jumping over the metro gates while a teenager remained behind the gates, shouting that an item had been stolen from him. The security team immediately stopped the older man and ensured both individuals were separated.** **According to Staff Sgt. Randall Brown, a military policeman team lead, the suspect appeared highly agitated – sweating heavily, making random statements, and claiming that the teenager had attempted to steal the headphones found in his possession.** **As the team worked to de-escalate the situation, they secured the headphones and calmly engaged the suspect while maintaining situational awareness. Brown noted that the suspect continuously looked around as he was preparing to flee. Approximately five minutes later, the suspect attempted to run back toward the metro gates but was stopped immediately by the security team. During the struggle, the suspect resisted and repeatedly reached into his pockets, prompting the team leader to order the suspect to be detained using flexi-cuffs to ensure the safety of all personnel and bystanders. Soldiers established a 360-degree security perimeter around the scene, and the suspect was escorted to the metro break room, where he was seated and given water while awaiting law enforcement.** **Meanwhile, additional team members gathered information from the teenage victim, who remained calm throughout the incident. The teenager stated the headphones belonged to him and reported that he had been struck in the face by the suspect, causing visible swelling to his cheek. Soldiers were able to further verify ownership of the headphones after observing red markings on the teen's ears consistent with recent use and confirming the headphones were connected to his cellphone. Later, the teen's mother also confirmed the headphones belonged to her son. Metro Transit Police were contacted twice – initially when the situation was being assessed and again during the detainment. Officers arrived fifteen minutes after the suspect was secured. Soldiers continued providing perimeter security while police interviewed all parties involved. Following their investigation, Metro Transit Police returned the headphones to the teenager and arrested the suspect. Emergency Medical Services also responded to evaluate the victim before he was safely transported home by his mother.** **Brown credited the unit’s extensive preparation for the successful response. “The 170th Military Police Battalion has provided us with the training and confidence needed to handle situations like this. We conduct scenario-based training regularly, which helps ensure our Soldiers are prepared to respond professionally and decisively,” he said.** **“Situations can escalate in seconds,” said Brown, emphasizing the importance of remaining alert in public environments.** **“Staying calm, trusting your training, and communicating clearly with your team can prevent further harm and keep everyone safe,” Brown said.** **While no one expects an ordinary day to turn into a crisis, the Soldiers' response proved why training, teamwork and values matter. By renaming calm, acting decisively and prioritizing safety of others, they embodied the Army’s commitment to selfless service and demonstrated what it means to serve with honor.**