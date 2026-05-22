Barracks Stakeholder Meeting provides information, updates to Soldiers living on Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott and Directorate of Public Works Housing Division staff held the quarterly barracks stakeholder meeting May 13 in Clark Auditorium to provide information and answer questions from Soldiers.

Housing Division representatives presented briefs on preventive maintenance, work orders, furnishings and certificates of non-availability. Time was made available for Soldiers to ask questions.

“This is an opportunity for Garrison leadership to hear from Soldiers directly and address their specific concerns,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Scott. “We have reps from the Housing Division here to provide information and help solve problems.”

About 60 Soldiers attended the meeting, many of whom have the additional duty of serving as barracks managers for their units.

Spc. Joel Gacusan is a barracks manager for Soldiers in HHB, 321st Field Artillery Regiment. He’s been to stakeholder meetings before but still learns new information when he attends.

“It’s helpful to get an update on policies … and get good information on the whole Garrison, not just my unit,” Gacusan said, referencing the brief Wykel provided about the five-year plan for barracks renovation and construction on the installation.

He didn’t volunteer to be a barracks manager, but Gacusan has come to appreciate his own resourcefulness in assisting his fellow Soldiers.

“It’s a quality of life issue,” he said. By meeting Housing Division staff at the stakeholder meeting, Gacusan is now coordinating to solve the biggest concern in his barracks.

“Right now, it’s old furniture,” Gacusan said. “I was able to talk to Ms. [Monique] Leathers and we’re working to get some new things.”

Gacusan smiled as he mentioned replacing refrigerators and microwaves, but more importantly he looked forward to telling his fellow Soldiers in the barracks there are new mattresses available from Leathers in the Furniture Management Office.

During the stakeholder meeting, Leathers reviewed the process for furniture turn-in and replacement and gave an update on the next lifecycle replacement schedule, which begins in November.

The public health team briefed Soldiers on mold, a common concern in North Carolina. Lt. Col. Owen Price, Chief of Environmental Health in the Fort Bragg Department of Public Health, explained that mold is indicative of a leak or moisture problem.

Price reminded Soldiers that mold can cause allergic reactions in some individuals and they should talk to their primary care manager if they have health concerns.

Soldiers living in the barracks are encouraged to share any maintenance concerns with their Barracks Manager and their chain of command, said Steve Wykel, DPW Housing Division Chief, but many issues can be efficiently handled by submitting a Demand Maintenance Order through the Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) portal.

Only about half of the Soldiers living in the barracks are registered in the ArMA portal, he said. Whether the issue is mold, a malfunctioning washing machine or broken room furniture, initiating a DMO in the ArMA system puts a timer on it, Wykel said, and it is tracked for completion.

“Soldiers, control your own destiny with ArMA,” Wykel told the audience.

The next quarterly Barracks Stakeholder Meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the NCOA’s Clark Auditorium. All Soldiers living in the barracks are invited to attend, along with barracks managers and unit leaders.