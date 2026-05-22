Korean War Soldier lost in 1951 to Be Buried in Thornton, Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. James R. Martin, 21, killed during the Korean War, will be interred May 29, in McKenzie Cemetery in Thornton, Texas. Services and interment will be coordinated by Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc.

In the Spring of 1951, Martin was assigned to D Battery, 82nd Antiaircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Feb. 13, in the vicinity of Ch’angdong-ni, Republic of Korea (South Korea). Returning Prisoners of War report that Martin was held at POW Camp 1 near Changsong, North Korea and report that he died of malnutrition in late May.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Martin on Nov. 7, 2025.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Martin, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4337243/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-smith-l/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4337191/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-martin-j/)

U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc., 254-729-2525.