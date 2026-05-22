Tulsa District emphasizes safety ahead of the Memorial Day weekend

TULSA, Okla. – – Col. Jessica Goffena, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, joined the annual Safe Kids news conference at Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow, Okla., May 22.

The Safe Kids’ annual press conference emphasizes staying safe during what many people refer to as the “100 deadliest days of summer,” which fall between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“Every year, the Tulsa District welcomes millions of visitors, said Goffena. “Tragically, last year 19 people lost their lives. Even one life lost is one too many.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42% of all child deaths from unintentional injuries in the United States occur between May and August. Oklahoma is one of the 22 states with a monthly child unintentional death rate higher than the national average. . In addition to the Tulsa District USACE and Safe Kids Tulsa Area, representatives from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Broken Arrow Police Department and Saint Francis Hospital participated in the press conference.

Safe KidsTulsa Area, brings together organizations with public safety missions for the annual event.

“When it comes to water safety, we see a lot of drownings in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Brandon Woods of the pediatric intensive care unit at St. Francis Children’s Hospital. “People can help prevent these tragedies by having a plan. “

“Be sure to have a dedicated caretaker to watch the children at all times,” said Woods.

Tulsa District officials encourage visitors to make safety part of every visit by wearing a properly fitted life jacket, designating a sober boat operator, supervising children and staying aware of changing weather conditions.

We want you to have a safe holiday weekend and make great memories," said Goffena.