Korean War Soldier Killed and Lost in 1950 to Be Buried in Magnolia Springs, Texas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Orestus M. Stewart, 20, killed during the Korean War, will be interred May 23, in Spring Hill Cemetery in Magnolia Springs, Texas. Services and interment will be coordinated by Coleman Funeral Home.

In the summer of 1950, Stewart was a member of Medical Company, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reportedly killed in action on Aug. 11 in the vicinity of Kyong-ju, Republic of Korea (South Korea) when his unit was ordered to seize control of Yonil Airfield in the eastern sector of the Pusan Perimeter. His remains were not recovered following the battle and on Jan. 16, 1956, Stewart was declared nonrecoverable.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Stewart on Nov. 26, 2023.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Stewart, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4357805/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-stewart-o/

U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Coleman Funeral Home, 409-384-3711.