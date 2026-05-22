Service, Sacrifice, Remembrance Highlight Fort Meade’s Massing of Colors

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — Service members, Families, veterans and community members gathered at the Fort Meade Pavilion Sunday, May 17, for the installation’s 36th Annual Memorial Day Observance and Massing of the Colors, to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation.

This year’s observance carried added significance as the United States prepares to commemorate the nation’s 250th birthday in July, reflecting on generations of sacrifice, service and patriotism that have shaped the country since its founding.

The United States Military District of Washington Joint Armed Forces Color Guard led more than 30 color guards from across Fort Meade and the surrounding communities who participated in the ceremony. Those participants included Fort Meade tenant units like the National Security Agency and the Defense Information School, as well as college ROTC and high school JROTC units, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, first responders, civic organizations and veteran service organizations.

Retired Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, former commander of the Military District of Washington and Installation Management Command—both higher headquarters for Fort Meade—was the guest speaker. A native of Ellicott City, Maryland, Jones retired from the Army in 2025 after more than 33 years of distinguished service to the nation. During his remarks, he reflected on the enduring meaning of Memorial Day and the sacrifices made by each generation of Americans in uniform.

“As our nation marks its 250th birthday, we are reminded what sacrifice has meant in every generation of our history,” Jones said. “From those who stood in the earliest days of the Revolution to those who gave their lives in more recent conflicts, the thread that binds them together is their willingness to stand in the breach and give everything so others may live free.”

“They did not serve for glory. They served out of duty, out of love for one another and because they believed in the values that define this great nation.”

Quoting President John F. Kennedy, Jones reminded attendees of the nation’s responsibility to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces, but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers,” Jones said. “Today, together, we reveal ourselves in the silence we hold, in the flags we wave, in the stories we share and in our unwavering commitment to never forget.”

Col. Yolanda Gore, Fort George G. Meade Garrison commander and host of the ceremony, introduced Jones to the audience and spoke briefly about the meaning of the observance.

“Memorial Day is not simply a day we simply observe. It is a day we owe,” she said. “We owe it to the men and women who gave their last measure of devotion so that we might stand here in freedom on this very ground. Fort Meade has been consecrated in that sacrifice for more than a century. We honor it today.”

Retired Col. Kenneth McCreedy, former garrison commander here and president of the General George G. Meade Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars—a national patriotic veterans service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, civic responsibility, public service and leadership throughout the nation’s communities—served as master of ceremonies.

Following the procession of colors, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed for those in attendance. The precise movements and disciplined performance drew numerous ovations throughout the complicated routine.

This display was followed by a short performance by the United States Army Field Band, which performs more than 150 shows around the world every year and calls Fort Meade home.

This observance continues to serve as one of Fort Meade’s longest-standing traditions, bringing together military members, Families and community partners in remembrance of the nation’s fallen heroes and in recognition of the freedoms preserved through their sacrifice for the past 38 years. The Massing of the Colors ceremonies in 2021 and 2022 were canceled due to COVID-19.

As the ceremony concluded and the vibrant displays of unit flags carried by the more than 30 patriotic organizations departed the pavilion, those in attendance were reminded of the enduring service and sacrifice of the men and women who have worn the nation’s colors.

The ceremony also served as a reflection on the generations of Americans who have answered the call to serve and those who continue to uphold the standard established throughout the nation’s 250-year history.