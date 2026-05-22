Korean War Soldier lost in 1950 to Be Buried in Nelsonville, Ohio

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Lawrence A. Smith, 20, killed during the Korean War, will be interred May 28, in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio. Services and interment will be coordinated by Warren Brown Funeral Home.

In the summer of 1950, Smith was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Aug. 6 after a battle in the vicinity of Yongsan, South Korea. He was not reported as a prisoner of war and subsequent searches of the battle area failed to recover his remains. With no evidence of his continued survival, the U.S. Army issued a presumptive finding of death as of Dec. 31, 1953. He was declared non-recoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Smith on Nov. 14, 2025.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Smith, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4337243/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-smith-l/

U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Coleman Funeral Home, 409-384-3711.