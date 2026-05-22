Reporting for duty (and fun): ‘Bring Your Kid to Work Day’ returns to Detroit Arsenal

By KAYLA RIEGER TACOM student trainee

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. – Lucy and Everly Ratiu came to the Detroit Arsenal with matching camouflage bows in their hair – and a mission.

“Every time they saw a Soldier, they would stop and say, ‘Thank you for your service,’” said their proud mother, Amanda Ratiu, a project management specialist at the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.

Laughter and smiles filled the arsenal as 8-year-old Lucy, 5-year-old Everly and more than 1,700 other kids attended the April 23 return of “Bring Your Kid to Work Day,” an event designed to showcase the important work their parents do to support our nation’s heroes.

The guests of honor, ages six months to 18 years old, participated in various activities including physical fitness challenges, arts and crafts projects and tours of military equipment.

Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, commanding general of TACOM, participated alongside the kids, even racing some of them during an Army Occupational Physical Assessment “beep test.” While resting from the rigorous run, she highlighted the significance of the event and the command’s larger initiative to increase workforce engagement.

“We ask a lot of the workforce, and a lot of the times, their families have to bear the brunt of all that we ask, so being able to have families see the bigger picture, that’s what it’s all about,” Behn said. “Today was a great chance for people to show their families what they do for our nation’s defense, specifically our Army, and to connect with one another and meet each other’s families.” The day’s events included a scavenger hunt with the Military Technical and Historical Society, a TACOM history class and a superhero cartoon workshop with artist Jerzy Drozd. During the workshop, kids learned about character design and comic book storytelling.

Drozd highlighted how heroes in comics are often portrayed as excellent problem-solvers who protect civilians, noting how comic book heroes connect with the Army’s mission.

“Soldiers solve problems,” Drozd said. “The image of heroism and examining heroism through comics is very congruous with what the Army’s mission is.”

At a Materiel Fielding & Training Division equipment display, kids tried on military uniforms and toured military vehicles. The event also featured a Presentation of the Colors by the Center Line High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps color guard, a fitness workshop and recruiting opportunities for teenagers to explore potential military careers.

At the fitness workshop, Sgt. 1st Class Ny Hun Lam and Sgt. 1st Class Steven Gonzales conducted an Army-style physical fitness test that included a one-minute squat challenge and the “beep test.” Lam said her favorite part of the station was watching the JROTC cadets race against the children.

Brian Cath and John Hamiliton, Center Line High School JROTC Army instructors, noted how rewarding the event was for them and their students.

“It’s inspiring to see the hard work we put in, day in and day out, come to fruition,” Hamilton said. “Seeing that work and dedication when it comes to events like this is a full circle moment.”

The event was a massive hit among members of the Detroit Arsenal workforce. Bob Stenger from TACOM’s Security Assistance Management Directorate shared his excitement about having his family on-site.

“It’s a great opportunity to show my kids what I do here and show them some of the things we work on here at the arsenal,” Stenger said. “We’re here so much from week to week it’s nice to show them what we’re doing when we’re not at home.”

Shawn Martin, branch chief for Multi-Mission Protected Vehicle Systems, said he loved showing his children the specific equipment he manages.

“Seeing all of the involvement and kids being engaged with what their parents do on a day-to-day basis has been my favorite thing so far,” Martin said. “It’s a great thing to have back and show the community what we do.”

Twins Katherine and Abigail Kelly, 16, shadowed their father, Gregory Kelly, chief of the Order Management Division, throughout the day. Joined by their cousin, Tess Kelly, the girls said their favorite activity was touring the military vehicles at the MF&T display.

“It’s cool to see what he actually does, rather than just watching him leave for work,” they said.

It’s been several years since a “Bring Your Kid to Work Day” event was held at the Detroit Arsenal. Heather Robinson, Integrated Primary Prevention Program supervisor, spearheaded the effort to bring it back to boost workforce morale.

“I wanted to get people back together, have them communicate with each other and meet each other’s families to really get morale up,” Robinson said. “It takes a village (to organize an event like this). Everyone and their ideas – they all did a great job. We learned a lot, and we’ll do even better next year.”

For the Ratiu sisters, the day brought new adventures at every turn.

The girls held a spraying fire hose, wrote letters that will be put in a time capsule and climbed inside a tank. They decorated “resiliency rocks,” with Lucy painting a cat on her rock and Everly opting for a rainbow design.

The sisters were delighted to meet Behn, who exclaimed “We’re triplets!” when she saw their camouflage clothing and hair bows. They even got to help their mom with her job.

“I had them shred paper, and they were so proud that they got to help me at work,” Ratiu said.

For Ratiu, the day brought a flood of memories. She was about 10 years old when she came to the arsenal for the first time with her mother, Integrated Logistics Support Center employee Tracy Albers, for “Bring Your Kid to Work Day.” She remembers her mom talking with pride about how she and her colleagues help Soldiers.

“It was a full circle moment,” Ratiu said. “I explained to Lucy and Everly what I do, and how I work with the Soldiers. I felt like I was my mom talking to me all over again.”

More than a week later, the sisters were still talking about their visit to the Detroit Arsenal.

“They had a blast,” Ratiu said. “They can’t wait to come again next year.”

– Ann Zaniewski contributed.