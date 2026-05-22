Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River Tackles 'Murph' Challenge with Teamwork and Tribute

Service members assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Patuxent River marked the upcoming Memorial Day weekend by taking on the 'Murph' challenge during the monthly command physical training event at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River Drill Hall Field this week.

The 'Murph' is named in honor of Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005 and posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

“The Murph Challenge is a powerful tradition in the crossfit culture and was born from the sacrifice of Lt. Michael Murphy,” said Capt. Ken Radford, NMRTC Patuxent River commanding officer. “As we head into Memorial Day, we’re reminded of the ultimate sacrifice our fellow service members have paid for our freedom and national defense. Physical fitness at NMRTC Patuxent River is not a personal preference but a readiness requirement and I’m proud that we value a fitness culture at this command.”

The traditional Murph is a grueling test of endurance consisting of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and a final 1-mile run, often performed while wearing a 20-pound weighted vest.

Led by Command Fitness Leader Chief Hospital Corpsman Amanda Ellis, the command modified the grueling workout into a team event to build camaraderie and ensure all personnel could participate. Sailors broke into groups of four to five, partitioning the repetitions to complete the challenge as a collective unit. Adding to the patriotic spirit of the morning, personnel wore either traditional Navy PT gear or red, white, and blue coordinated attire. This strategic teamwork sparked a friendly competition, ultimately yielding one winning crew who received Memorial Day coins from Capt. Radford for their outstanding effort.

While the team-based scaling fostered unit cohesion, several Sailors opted to tackle the grueling workout individually. Lieutenant Timothy Mohammad completed the entire traditional Murph challenge solo while wearing a weighted vest, embodying the rigorous standard of the original tribute. Additionally, Lieutenant Brandon Le and Hospitalman Michael Morales successfully pushed through the full solo challenge without the weighted vest.

The physical fitness event also served as a bittersweet milestone, marking the final command PT for Executive Officer Capt. Teresita Alston. Alston departs NMRTC Patuxent River to assume a commanding officer billet at NMRTC Oak Harbor in the upcoming weeks.

The collective effort served as a profound reminder of the true cost of freedom. By pushing through the physical challenge together, the NMRTC Patuxent River Crew honored the legacy of Lt. Michael Murphy and all of America’s fallen heroes, ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten as the command looks forward to continuing its mission of medical readiness and dedicated service.