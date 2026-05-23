Stark A11y Advocates for Digital Inclusion at Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) Event

Local leaders, nonprofits, and businesses engaged in conversation and experiential learning to address the need for more accessibility in Stark County.

When we create an open and comfortable environment like today, we can welcome a broader group, bringing individuals like those with disabilities to the table.” — James Warnken, founder and executive director of Stark A11y

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stark A11y , an all-volunteer resource hub that unites community members in making Stark County more accessible for individuals with disabilities, hosted a Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) event to encourage leaders, organizations, and community members to incorporate digital accessibility and inclusion initiatives on behalf of local residents living with disabilities.Held at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake, the GAAD event featured opening remarks from Lisa Parramore, communications manager of the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities, who shared how collaboration among community partners is essential to the accessibility conversation. Following her address, attendees participated in a “learning in the dark” exercise before listening to a panel discussion between community members living with disabilities.Along with thought-provoking programming, Stark A11y used the advocacy event as a live demonstration of accessibility in-action. The nonprofit secured sign-language interpreters from Triad Deaf Deaf Services and provided closed captioning, tactile 3D-printer materials, and other resources to make the event inclusive to a more diverse audience.“We wanted to show tangible ways to incorporate accessibility in spaces throughout Stark County,” said James Warnken, founder and executive director of Stark A11y. “When we create an open and comfortable environment like today, we can welcome a broader group, bringing individuals like those with disabilities to the table. By making the effort, we’re building habits for a stronger, more inclusive Stark County.”The GAAD event provided additional hands-on learning opportunities. During the “learning in the dark” activity, participants were blindfolded and then asked to navigate a non-accessible and accessible website. The empathy-drive exercise connected individuals with the real-life challenges individuals with disabilities face in digital spaces.“The exercise highlights how digital content made without accessibility in mind can cause frustration and confusion,” said Warnken. “By taking a moment to share in an experience that many individuals with disabilities face on a daily basis, we hope to energize participants to join Stark A11y in making Stark County one of the most accessible places to live, work, and play – down to their interactions in digital settings.”He added most businesses miss nearly 25% of consumers due to inaccessible websites and online content. In these cases, individuals with disabilities will turn their sights toward organizations that are already incorporating website accessibility practices rather than notify a vendor of an inaccessible user experience.“We would love to see local businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies acknowledge and support a more inclusive experience for all residents,” Warnken stated. “I want people to realize that complying with ADA standards is only the beginning when it comes to making experiences barrier-free.”Though its focus was digital settings, Stark A11y hopes the GAAD event inspires attendees to consider other forms of accessibility. During the panel discussion, Erin Byrne and Jenna McCartney, members of Stark A11y’s Board of Directors, shared their experiences as individuals living with disabilities in Stark County. Their testimonials gave attending community members the chance to broaden their perspectives and learn about practical recommendations that can improve the lives of fellow community members.“Ultimately, we want to encourage proactive, rather than reactive, change,” said Warnken. “When we leave matters of accessibility to government regulation, we put ourselves in the position of responding with a retroactive mindset. Taking strides in digital and physical inclusivity before it's a legal responsibility makes a powerful statement in our commitment to all of our neighbors.”Along with the first annual GAAD event, Stark A11y has organized numerous community meetings, advocacy events, education and training sessions, and other programming geared toward spreading awareness for accessibility needs in Stark County. Stay informed on future activities, including monthly meetings, volunteer opportunities, and more through the Stark A11y Facebook Group.About Stark A11yStark A11y is an all-volunteer accessibility resource hub connecting individuals and organizations in conversations related to digital accessibility and inclusion. The nonprofit seeks to make Stark County barrier-free for people with disabilities, including physical spaces, local events, and digital ecosystems. Stark A11y is driven by a vision of making its community one of the most accessible places for people with disabilities to live, work, and play.For additional information, contact:James WarnkenExecutive DirectorStark A11y(330) 418-7992james@jameswarnken.com# # #

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