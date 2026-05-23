Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,439 in the last 365 days.

Strong Start & Beyond Newsletter

The Strong Start & Beyond newsletter provides information and resources on the movement’s latest efforts to reduce maternal mortality, educate and empower reproductive-age individuals, and save the lives of moms and pregnant people in California.

Sign up!

Sign up to receive our newsletter directly!

2026

2025

2024

Led by the Office of the California Surgeon General, Strong Start & Beyond is a bold movement to reduce California’s maternal mortality rate 50% by December 2026 and educate & empower people of reproductive age. Learn more at StrongStartAndBeyond.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Strong Start & Beyond Newsletter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.