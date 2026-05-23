The Strong Start & Beyond newsletter provides information and resources on the movement’s latest efforts to reduce maternal mortality, educate and empower reproductive-age individuals, and save the lives of moms and pregnant people in California.

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2026

2025

2024

Led by the Office of the California Surgeon General, Strong Start & Beyond is a bold movement to reduce California’s maternal mortality rate 50% by December 2026 and educate & empower people of reproductive age. Learn more at StrongStartAndBeyond.org.